Liverpool forward Mohamed Salah has won the BBC African Footballer of the Year award.

Salah finished top from a five-man shortlist after a fans’ vote, beating Borussia Dortmund's Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang, RB Leipzig's Naby Keita, Liverpool's Sadio Mane, and Chelsea's Victor Moses.

The Egypt international, who has racked up a double figure goal tally since moving to the Premier League from AS Roma, was presented with his award by Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp at the club’s Melwood training ground.

“It’s always a special feeling when you win something,” Salah told BBC Sport, following the announcement by television presenter Mimi Fawaz.

“You feel like you did a great year, so I am very happy.”

And Klopp added: “It’s well deserved. The good thing is that he is still young, there is a lot of space for improvement, a lot of potential still that we can work on, but that’s how it should be.”

Salah has been a massive hit for Liverpool since arriving in the summer from Serie A, highlighting how wrong Chelsea were to let him go so easily without really giving him a proper chance to shine in the Premier League.

His goal against Everton on Sunday was yet another reminder of how talented he is on the ball, and just how strong and nimble he can be as well.

After winning the illustrious award, Salah took to social media to thank the fans for voting for him.

You can see his tweet below.

Liverpool fans will be hoping he can continue his fine form going into the hectic Christmas period, and on into the new year as well as they aim to push for yet another top four finish.

Previous winners of the award include Didier Drogba, George Weah, and Yaya Toure.

A fine list of players in which Salah has joined.

Do YOU want to write for GiveMeSport? Get started today by signing-up and submitting an article HERE: http://gms.to/writeforgms