After Anthony Joshua's underwhelming victory over Carlos Takam last time out, fans are clamouring to see what major fights the IBF, IBO and WBA world heavyweight champion can muster in 2018.

It wasn't the ideal way for AJ to follow up his fight for the ages with Wladimir Klitschko, but after stating his intention to unify the heavyweight division, Joshua has plenty of options to make 2018 great.

WBO champion Joseph Parker, WBC champion Deontay Wilder and the potentially returning and still undefeated Tyson Fury all make for intriguing fights that would surely do massive box office numbers.

Parker appears to be first on the hitlist and despite squabbling over which champions gets which cut of the revenue, his promoter Bob Arum insists the fight is close to being announced.

Wilder will undoubtedly be disappointed that his big money fight will have to wait, but Fury reportedly failed to attend his UK Anti-Doping hearing this week and thus, his clash with Joshua is far from imminent.

According to Arum, Joshua's battle with Parker is penciled in for March 31 in Cardiff, Wales, the same location of his fight with Takam.

While the 28-year-old sold out the Principality Stadium, it's a bit of a surprise to hear he won't be trying to fill Wembley once more.

Arum has virtually guaranteed the fight and he believes that Joshua's weak chin gives Parker a real chance of upsetting the odds.

“We’re very, very close,” Arum said. “It’s going to happen. I give (Parker) a good chance. I think Joshua is a really good, exciting fighter with a great marquee and everything, and he’s very ballsy, but I don’t think he has a good chin.

“I really think his chin is suspect. And I think that Parker, who may not be the greatest boxer in the world, has a chin like iron. And I think he’ll stay in there with Joshua and he could knock Joshua out, I really believe that. And I think the same thing about Wilder. I think Wilder could knock Joshua out.”

