Legendary tennis player Roger Federer is part of an elite group of prosperous people who have released "Top 10 Rules For Success".

He’s regarded by many as the greatest tennis player of all time.

Not only that, but he was also named the Laureus World Sportsman of the Year for a record fourth consecutive year.

Federer has been continuously ranked in the top 10 since October 2002. He is among the seven men to capture a career Grand Slam and winning six ATP World Tour Finals.

Representing Switzerland, he was a part of the 2014 winning Davis Cup team. He spent eight years (2003–2010) continuously in the top two in the year-end men’s rankings.

Most recently, he won two Grand Slam tournaments this year - the Australian Open in January, and Wimbledon in July.

He made it to No. 2 in the final ranking, just behind leader Rafael Nadal.

He’s just Roger Federer, and here are his Top 10 Rules for Success.

1. Question yourself

Working on your weaknesses makes you a complete player.

It is not enough just to love it and go out and do it. Winning or losing, you have to analyse. When things are going great, what more can I do?

2. Work on your strengths

Many people feel they have to work on their weaknesses. In tennis, it makes you an overall complete player, but you won't be dangerous anymore.

3. Enjoy what you’re doing

You have to prove yourself time and time again. The fun goes away sometimes. As long as you can enjoy what you're doing, it's going to be fine, no matter what the outcome is.

4. Have structured goals

You need to have goals for short-term and long-term. You have to be so clear in your mind what you want to do and what you want to achieve.

5. Build a great team

In every aspect of life, the team is key. Harmony in the team can be very important, but also having people around you who can challenge you.

6. Be prepared

Always be prepared for what's coming and what is ahead of you. Federer demonstrated that by deciding his schedule for the 2017 season.

7. Learn from your mistakes

Einstein once said insanity is doing the same thing over and over again expecting different results. Learn from your mistakes and you can become better.

8. Separate work from life

Federer is known to be a family man, with his wife always in his box, but despite that, he still manages to separate his family life from his tennis life.

9. Chase your dreams

"Being No. 1 was a kid's dream for me. Chasing it made me who I am today."

10. Have fun

Roger Federer is an example of a champion who enjoys what he does and sees the positive in every situation.

He is famous for his brilliant sense of humor and it's one of the reasons people love watching him.

