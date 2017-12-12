The Oklahoma City Thunder suffered another terrible loss on the season last night, this time against the Charlotte Hornets, but Paul George has urged his team to get back on their feet this season through a rallying cry.

The Thunder fell 116-103 to the Hornets at the Chesapeake Energy Arena on Monday night, moving to a record of 12-14 on the season. In the last two weeks, the team has lost games to the Orlando Magic, Dallas Mavericks, Brooklyn Nets, as well as Charlotte.

Through 26 games, everyone related to the Thunder knows that this team should be better. Yet, despite the talent on the roster, they keep losing games. While some players refused to speak in depth about it, one didn't.

According to The Oklahoman's Brett Dawson, Carmelo Anthony left the arena before even speaking to reporters, while Russell Westbrook simply said: "26 games. 82-game season," in response to the poor start to the season for a team that was tipped to do well in the Western Conference.

George, on the other hand, was very open to the media about the Thunder's problems, and issued a rallying cry to his teammates to try and motivate them to turn their season around before it is too late.

George said to Royce Young of ESPN: "For the talent we have, obviously it's just not where we want to be. But we're going to remain optimistic of the future and what we can do. Once we can find a way to really do it night in, night out. It's no panic mode, but we have to start playing better.

"We can't allow ourselves to be at this point. We can say we're going to figure it out - we can say all that - but at some point, it's got to stop."

George was the second-best performer on the night for the Thunder, finishing with 20 points, five rebounds, and one assist. Westbrook was the best player for Oklahoma against Charlotte, scoring 30 points with four rebounds and seven assists.

Yet, despite boasting one of the most talented trios in the league in George, Anthony, and Westbrook, the Thunder is struggling to even capture a playoff spot in the Western Conference at this rate, which is saying something.

The trio will be looking to turn their season around when the Thunder plays next against the Indiana Pacers on Wednesday. This will also be George's first game back in Indiana since he was traded for Victor Oladipo and Domantas Sabonis in July.