Football

Ilkay Gundogan helped Manchester City topple rivals United at Old Trafford.

Ilkay Gundogan talks Premier League title race after Manchester derby win

Published Add your comment

Football News
24/7

Ilkay Gundogan insists the Premier League title race is not over, despite Manchester City racking up a double-digit lead over bitter rivals Manchester United.

Pep Guardiola’s in-form side took their winning run to a record 14 top-flight matches within a single season by emerging triumphant at Old Trafford.

Nicolas Otamendi volleyed home to wrap up a memorable 2-1 win that was met by mass celebrations by all connected to City – merrymaking that got under the skin of the hosts and led to a post-match fracas.

Gundogan kept quiet on any such issues after the game, but was open when it was put to the defensive midfielder that many say the title race is effectively over given their 11-point cushion over second-place United after 16 games.

“It doesn’t feel like that, to be honest,” the Germany international said. “It feels like we gained three very important points – not more, not less. Of course we are very happy about the way we played.

“We knew that it is going to be difficult because they have very quick players up front, strong players, so we expected a lot of long balls. But the way we defend, especially our back four defend these kind of balls, was amazing today.

“We were brave enough to play, or to play our game. In my opinion, I think I can speak for the whole team, it is a fully-deserved win.”

Gundogan believes City are playing “completely the right way”, having dominated large parts of a match that looked to be going the visitors’ way even before David Silva opened the scoring.

Marcus Rashford quickly brought United level, but Otamendi’s winner wrapped up a win that led to wild celebrations.

Manchester City v Southampton - Premier League

“I think United had an unbeaten run – I don’t know how many games – here at home,” Gundogan said. “It’s definitely not easy to come here, to play the way we’ve played and especially to win that game.

“So, yeah, it was about a lot of mentality, about a lot of heart and bravery to do these kind of things.

“We just felt like that we are the deserved winners of this game and that’s why we were so happy after the final whistle. Obviously it was a special game as well. It was not just a game. That all made it special.”

Gundogan might not think the Premier League title race is over, but the majority of others certainly do think so.

Do YOU want to write for GiveMeSport? Get started today by signing-up and submitting an article HERE: http://gms.to/writeforgms

Topics:
Manchester City
Premier League
Football
Ilkay Gundogan

Trending Stories

Watch: Josh Gordon scores his first NFL touchdown in four years

Watch: Josh Gordon scores his first NFL touchdown in four years

WATCH: Chris Jericho attacks Kenny Omega and receives an insane pop

WATCH: Chris Jericho attacks Kenny Omega and receives an insane pop

What Man City coach said to Zlatan to start Manchester derby tunnel bust-up [Marca]

What Man City coach said to Zlatan to start Manchester derby tunnel bust-up [Marca]

Cristiano Ronaldo says he's the best player ever - Barcelona have responded

Cristiano Ronaldo says he's the best player ever - Barcelona have responded

Video shows how Guardiola's tactics completely outsmarted Mourinho in Manchester derby

Video shows how Guardiola's tactics completely outsmarted Mourinho in Manchester derby

Article Comments

Read more

back to top

Report author of article

Please let us know if you believe this article is in violation of our editorial policy, please only report articles for one of the following reasons.

Report author

DISCLAIMER

This article has been written by a member of the GiveMeSport Writing Academy and does not represent the views of GiveMeSport.com or SportsNewMedia. The views and opinions expressed are solely that of the author credited at the top of this article. GiveMeSport.com and SportsNewMedia do not take any responsibility for the content of its contributors.

Want more content like this?

Like our GiveMeSport Facebook Page and you will get this directly to you.

Already Subscribed to Facebook, don't ask me again

Follow GiveMeSport on Twitter and you will get this directly to you.

Already Following, don't ask me again

Like our GiveMeSport Page and you will get this directly to you.

Already Subscribed to G+, don't ask me again