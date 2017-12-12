Everyone has been talking about the bust-up that ensued between Manchester United and Manchester City on Sunday.

Although the Manchester derby is always a passionate affair, now that both teams are competing at the very top of the Premier League table, the games seem to have more significance.

City came out on top on Sunday with a 2-1 victory courtesy of goals from Nicolas Otamendi and David Silva, profiting from two Romelu Lukaku errors.

Although Marcus Rashford drew United level at one point, City were quite comfortable winners in the end and leave United trailing them by eleven points in the title race.

After the game, City celebrated wildly in the away dressing room by blaring their music and even raining confetti down on themselves.

United boss, Jose Mourinho, took exception to the over-the-top celebrations and according to numerous reports, a bust-up ensued.

There's been a wide range of reports citing what happened, but what seems common knowledge is that Mikel Arteta suffered a cut to his face and Mourinho got into a shouting match with the City dressing room, in particular, their goalkeeper Ederson.

Mourinho felt City's celebrations were way over the top and out of line, but City midfielder Ilkay Gundogan has defended his team's antics after the final whistle.

Gundogan felt the celebrations were warranted, saying via the Manchester Evening News: “I think United had an unbeaten run - I don't know how many games - here at home.

“It's definitely not easy to come here, to play the way we've played and especially to win that game. So, yeah, it was about a lot of mentality, about a lot of heart and bravery to do these kind of things.

“We just felt like that we are the deserved winners of this game and that's why we were so happy after the final whistle.

“Obviously it was a special game as well. It was not just a game. That all made it special. Of course we are very happy about the way we played. In my opinion, I think I can speak for the whole team, it was a fully-deserved win.”

