The fall-out from Sunday's Manchester derby shows no sign of stopping.

After City had won 2-1 at United, reports of a mass tunnel brawl marred what was in truth a hugely competitive and entertaining game.

The Red Devils have claimed that the visitors were being disrespectful in victory, blaring loud music, which caused Jose Mourinho to go and have a word in their dressing room.

He then had a heated discussion with City goalkeeper Ederson, at which point water, milk and bottles were supposedly thrown at Mourinho.

City officials have disputed that claim, though one thing not up for debate is that their assistant coach Mikel Arteta was struck with a bottle above the eye, leading to a cut eyebrow, which he covered up yesterday.

Having seen his side involved in a similar bust-up in the Old Trafford tunnel over 13 years ago, after Arsenal lost their 49-game unbeaten record to United, Arsene Wenger has thrown his opinion into the mix.

The Gunners lost 2-0 thanks to a Ruud van Nistelrooy penalty and a Wayne Rooney goal, though the fury started after the latter appeared to dive to win the spot kick.

It resulted in ugly scenes after the game, with Cesc Fabregas throwing a pizza which hit Sir Alex Ferguson in the face, and the Spaniard claimed punches were being thrown.

As Wenger has experienced Mourinho's side of things, being bitterly disappointed at losing such a huge game, he has some sympathy for the Portuguese's team.

It is surprising, though, considering the two aren't exactly the best of friends, and they had their own fall-out on the touchline when Mourinho was at Chelsea when Wenger pushed him.

But the Frenchman has claimed City's behaviour was 'offensive', and wants English football to find a way to be more gracious in victory.

"It is part of the intensity," he started. "It can go overboard. It happened to us. It happened to us. Hopefully you commit 100 per cent to the pitch and are an angel after.

"I don't know what happened really. It is difficult to take to see the 100 per cent celebration on the other side. It is an experience that's a little bit offensive.

"That's why I admired sumo in Japan because the guy who wins does not show his happiness out his respect for his opponent.

"Is it something we can copy? I don't think so. It's not part of our culture."

United and City are both awaiting verdicts from the FA with regards to any possible charges, though it is unlikely because there was no CCTV and referee Michael Oliver didn't see the incident.

