Premier League champions Chelsea have been drawn to face La Liga giants FC Barcelona in the Champions League last-16.

As every football fan will know, this isn't the first time the two European giants will go head-to-head in the historic competition.

Oh no, they have had some fiery affairs down the years, and no more so than that infamous night at Stamford Bridge.

You know the one....it's a disgrace! Yeah, that one.

Press Association Sport have taken a look back at previous Champions League meetings between the two sides.

Chelsea 1-0 Barcelona - Barcelona 2-2 Chelsea - Chelsea win 3-2 on aggregate

Chelsea won 1-0 at Stamford Bridge, inflicting Barca’s first Champions League loss of the season with a goal from Didier Drogba, before a great escape at the Nou Camp earned a 2-2 draw and progression to the final.

The Blues, led by caretaker boss Roberto Di Matteo, survived after the sending off of captain John Terry in between goals from Sergio Busquets and Andres Iniesta.

Ramires’ exquisite chip and Fernando Torres’ stoppage-time strike sent Chelsea to the final where they won the trophy with a penalty shootout defeat of Bayern Munich.

Barcelona 0-0 Chelsea - Chelsea 1-1 Barcelona - Barcelona win on away goals

After a goalless draw at the Nou Camp under Guus Hiddink, the caretaker boss, Chelsea were slight favourites until being undone by Iniesta’s last-gasp goal and a series of decisions by referee Tom Henning Ovrebo.

A stunning first-half volley from Michael Essien looked to have earned Chelsea victory and set up a repeat of the 2008 final against Manchester United. But, Iniesta sent Barca delirious and, at the final whistle, Chelsea players confronted Ovrebo, who had waved away at least four penalty appeals.

The scenes descended into anger when Drogba emerged from the tunnel to confront the Norwegian official.

Group Stage Reunion

Barca had beaten Chelsea in the previous season’s Champions League and the teams were reunited in the group stage.

Drogba scored at Stamford Bridge as Chelsea beat the European champions 1-0, with stand-in goalkeeper Henrique Hilario performing heroics. A Drogba goal was decisive at the Nou Camp, too, as his strike in the third minute of stoppage time earned a draw.

Chelsea old boy Eidur Gudjohnsen had given Barca a 2-1 lead after Frank Lampard levelled with a delightful chip following Deco’s opener.

Chelsea 1-2 Barcelona - Barcelona 1-1 Chelsea - Barcelona won 3-2 on aggregate

Samuel Eto’o’s effort gave Barcelona a 2-1 away win, after own goals by Thiago Motta and Terry, before Ronaldinho sent Jose Mourinho’s side spinning out of Europe at the Nou Camp.

Barca gained the revenge they had craved for a year when the Brazilian struck 12 minutes from time, rendering Frank Lampard’s stoppage-time penalty mere consolation in the 1-1 draw in Catalonia.

Barcelona 2-1 Chelsea - Chelsea 4-2 Barcelona - Chelsea won 5-4 on aggregate

Chelsea trailed 2-1 after the first leg at the Nou Camp, but rallied in a dramatic second at Stamford Bridge to reach the quarter-finals.

The Blues led 4-2 on aggregate at one stage, before Ronaldinho inspired Barca back into the game with a penalty and then a magical strike which took the Spanish side ahead on away goals before half-time.

But, Terry had the final say with 14 minutes remaining.

Angry recriminations saw Barca players and officials shepherded down the tunnel. Mourinho allegedly used a laundry basket to get round a UEFA stadium ban – imposed following the Barca bout – in the next round against Bayern Munich.

Chelsea 3-1 Barcelona - Barcelona 5-1 Chelsea - Barcelona won 6-4 on aggregate

The Blues took a 3-1 first-leg lead, but Barcelona responded to win the second 5-1 and advance to the semi-finals.

Chelsea were heading through with just seven minutes of normal time remaining, but Barca rallied to send the game into extra time. And goals from Rivaldo and Patrick Kluivert in the additional 30 minutes earned Barca victory.

