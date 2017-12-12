In his latest game for the Houston Rockets against the New Orleans Pelicans, James Harden continues to make his case for this season's MVP award as well as continuing to show dominance on the court against his opponents.

Against the Pelicans at the Toyota Center in Houston, the Rockets star recorded a stat line of 26 points, 17 assists, and six steals, as well as one rebound, four triples, and three turnovers to help his team win 130-123 on the night and move to a 21-4 record on the season.

Thanks to his stat line on the night which helped the Rockets remain at the top of the Western Conference, Harden joined a very exclusive club which includes two Hall of Famers.

The guard became just the third player since the 1963-64 season to record a stat line of at least 26 points, 17 assists, and six steals, according to Basketball Reference.

The other two players being Michael Jordan, who scored 34 points on the Portland Trail Blazers with the Chicago Bulls, and John Stockton, who had 24 assists in a Utah Jazz loss against the Rockets, both which happened within just under three months apart during the 1988-89 season.

Considering both players are now Hall of Famers, this is quite the company to be a part of. Harden was toying with the Pelicans defense all night long, as 11 of his assists were alley-oop lobs to Clint Capela.

Despite entering the fourth quarter down seven, the guard nearly single-handedly willed the Rockets back into the lead, scoring 14 straight points for Houston, including a 3-pointer to put his team up six with 50 seconds left.

Harden was unstoppable, as he has been for most of the season so far, and this performance clearly demonstrated why he is the front-runner for the MVP award this season, and judging by the way the Rockets have been playing, they could be the front-runners for the NBA title as well.

As for Houston's next game, Harden will look to keep on performing well when they play against the Charlotte Hornets on Wednesday.