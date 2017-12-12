There is nothing boxing fans would like more than to see Tyson Fury back in the ring in 2018.

The former heavyweight champion has been talking a good game as he tantalises us with a possible bout against Anthony Joshua next year.

However, nothing official can happen until he is cleared to box by UK Anti-Doping (UKAD), with whom he was set for a rescheduled hearing on Monday morning.

Swathes of reporters braved the freezing cold and headed to central London at 9am, when they were expecting the controversial fighter to appear.

Six hours later, there was still no sign of him, with the BBC reporting that the meeting hadn't gone ahead because he had failed to turn up.

It came as a huge surprise, given how seriously he's been taking his comeback.

Several videos have emerged of the 29-year-old in the gym and it's hard to deny he is 100% set on making his long-awaited return.

Even for Fury, it seemed outrageous that he would do a no-show for something so important to the rest of his career.

What was Fury up to?

There was a perfectly innocent explanation, though, which his promoters Hennessy Sports have now aired on Twitter:

That's certainly good news for his hopes of getting a license, which he was stripped of in October 2016 amid concerns over his personal life. In the same year, he was also stripped of his WBA and WBO belts.

While the hearing went on, Fury posted a clip of himself singing in the car.

It's likely that his evidence was therefore submitted in writing, with only his representatives actually present in the room for the five-day hearing.

When asked at the weekend about his hopes for his problems to be resolved, Fury told Sky Sports:

"Hopefully they will do the right thing. I want to get back out there. I know what the outcome should be.

"End of April, early May. I will be ready by that time, fit and strong. The training plan is set up, so I will be ready by then."

Who do you want to see Fury face next year? Have your say in the comments.

Do YOU want to write for GiveMeSport? Get started today by signing-up and submitting an article HERE: http://gms.to/writeforgms