Jose Mourinho has quite the record in the world of management - taking charge of the world's biggest clubs, coaching some of the game's greatest players and harvesting trophies like they're going out of fashion.

Things haven't gone entirely in Mourinho's way in recent years but few fans would disagree that the Special One is amongst the best coaches of all time.

If there's a moment of disappointment amongst all the trophies, though, it's probably his biggest job to date and his three year tenure at Real Madrid.

Mourinho landed the biggest job in world football on the back of winning the treble with Inter Milan. He was tasked to turn around the fortunes of a Los Blancos side trending water in Europe and without a Liga title for three years.

Between 2010-2013, Mourinho was able to elevate Real back to the semi finals and did capture the league title in 2012 but still had to play second fiddle to Barcelona.

His first El Classico ended in a 5-0 bludgeoning at the Nou Camp, he failed to deliver La Decima and his final season was almost completely marred by fallings out with Iker Casillas and Cristiano Ronaldo.

Three years on from signing the contract of a career, he bowed out of the job with defeat to Atletico Madrid in the Copa del Rey final, at his own stadium and in front of his own fans.

It makes you wonder what could've been.

Well, Mourinho certainly got to grips with Barcelona during his Inter Milan days, even if he didn't at the helm of their bitterest rivals.

On his way to the Champions League title in 2010, Mourinho delivered a tactical masterclass over Pep Guardiola's men with a 3-1 win at the San Siro and a pragmatic 1-0 loss at the Nou Camp.

Furthermore, according to La Liga journalist Sid Lowe, he kept drawing inspiration from those famous nights with an interesting installation in his Real Madrid office.

In his recent release Fear and Loathing in La Liga, Lowe revealed: "A life-sized cutout stood in Jose Mourinho's office at Valdebebas, Real Madrid's training ground north-east of the city.

"It was him sprinting across the Nou Camp turf, finger in the air, celebrating at the end of the 2010 Champions League semi-final."

It's an iconic celebration and so much so that Mourinho couldn't help immortalising it in his office - brilliant.

Ultimately, there would be few moments at Real Madrid to compare but, if Mourinho left the cutout after his departure, it would leave quite the message for his superiors.

