Later today, Lonzo Ball and the Los Angeles Lakers will play against Kristaps Porzingis and the New York Knicks, two players who entered the league with a lot of expectation on their shoulders.

Porzingis went through the same criticism when he was brought into the NBA by the Knicks with the fourth overall pick in 2015 that Ball is currently receiving after being drafted with the second overall pick by the Lakers this season.

Knowing what he is going through right now, the Latvian provided some sound advice for the American to get over the criticism that has been placed on him due to the hype he received entering the draft.

During interviews in the build-up for today's game, the New York Knicks star said he has an uncanny ability to tune out distractions, which is something the Lakers rookie should probably learn to do as well.

Porizingis said to New York Daily News' Stefan Bondy: "I think for everybody is different. For me, I just didn't care.

"My brothers say all the time that I'm just too dumb to know what's going on. I don't really care what's going on in the outside. I wasn't bothered by the boos at all when I got drafted. I was happy. For everybody it's different. I think that's a good quality that I have that I don't really give a s---."

When Porzingis was drafted in 2015, Knicks fans booed the selection, and from an early stage in his career, he had to prove he was good enough to play in the NBA. Now with Carmelo Anthony gone, he is the face of the New York franchise, averaging 25.5 points, 6.6 rebounds, 1.1 assists, and two blocks per game.

Ball could follow a similar path, so long as he is able to get past the critics by improving his performances on the court. As for who's having it tougher out of the two youngsters, Porzingis believes Ball is because of the hype and the expectation that comes with playing at the point guard position in the NBA today.

He said: "And for (Lonzo), it's also more like the toughest position in the NBA is the point guard. Being the starting point guard every night having to play against a great point guard, it's tough. A lot of guys don't like the hype he's getting for nothing. And that's why they're going after him."