Chris Jericho shocked the wrestling world when he challenged Kenny Omega to a match at Wrestle Kingdom 12 last month.

Now, with the match under a month away, Y2J has begun to turn the heat up on his New Japan Pro Wrestling rival.

Omega is IWGP United States Heavyweight Champion and he will put his strap on the line when the pair meets at the Tokyo Dome on January 4.

One could argue that the Bullet Club member is the biggest star in professional wrestling outside of the WWE and perhaps this matchup hints at a future move to the number one promotion for Omega.

Jericho, on the other hand, is a bona fide legend in the industry and a sure-fire WWE Hall of Famer. He is a six-time world champion, a seven-time tag team champion and a record-setting nine-time Intercontinental champion.

The 47-year-old has wrestled exclusively for the WWE since moving to Vince McMahon's promotion from WCW in 1999, but now he will face his fellow Winnipeg native in a match dubbed 'Omega Vs Alpha'.

But, even though you'd think the match sells itself, Jericho put the rivalry into high gear when he showed up at NJPW's World Tag League show and hit Omega with two codebreakers. Furthermore he left Omega a bloody mess after striking him with his own title belt.

However, the 34-year-old Omega would respond that very night by attacking Jericho at a press conference that got wild in a hurry.

As you can see from the video below, Jericho throws a table back at Omega and after the pair are split, the WWE legend proceeds to swear at journalists in attendance.

Of course, Jericho is a tremendous worker and veteran of the industry and he was putting on a great show, but his intensity and rage could fool anyone.

Wrestle Kingdom is NJPW's version of WrestleMania and with this bout being billed as one of their gala main events, expect the bitter feud to escalate in the coming weeks.

Do YOU want to write for GiveMeSport? Get started today by signing-up and submitting an article HERE: http://gms.to/writeforgms