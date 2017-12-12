Boxing

Manny Pacquiao.

Manny Pacquiao comments on Conor McGregor rumours for 2018

Conor McGregor has certainly been one of the most talked about athletes in 2017.

Not content with being one of the dominant figures in the UFC, he tried his luck in boxing.

Instead of building his way steadily in a new sporting challenge, the brash Irishman started from the top, and we mean the very top, taking on legendary fighter Floyd Mayweather.

While there were an awful lot of sceptics, McGregor handled himself well, especially in the early rounds, before eventually tiring.

Mayweather took out the fight with a 10th round TKO and his 50th win from as many fights.

McGregor won a lot of plaudits from the previously sceptical boxing community, and after the fight, McGregor said he enjoyed the whole experience and would be willing to return to the boxing ring one day.

Speculation has built over recent months regarding another 'superfight' this time between McGregor and another legendary fighter in Manny Pacquiao.

Twitter has become the social media platform where potential fights are publicly discussed and fighters called out by their rivals.

Pacquiao put out a tweet to McGregor in recent times, telling him to keep fit for 2018, in the process, escalating the speculation.

BOX-MAC-PHI-USA-PACQUIAO-ALGIERI

The Boxing news and views website reported that Pacquiao's promoter confirmed that a member of his team had contacted McGregor a couple of months ago.

Pacquiao has also confirmed that preliminary talks have begun.

"McGregor has a representative speaking to my representative, but I do not know yet; they say there is a fight, willing to fight, we do not know yet. It is difficult to conclude what will happen.”

However, a stumbling block in any potential fight would be the fact that UFC president Dana White has publicly stated that he will sue Pacquiao if any boxing bout takes place while McGregor is under contract with the UFC.

Conor McGregor After-Fight Party And Wynn Nightlife Residency Debut, Encore Beach Club At Night In Wynn Las Vegas

There is also the issue that White and Pacquiao's promoter Bob Arum have a very frosty relationship which has lasted for many years.

This is due to the fact that they are the two figureheads of the two biggest combat sports in the world and therefore are prepared to protect their product from personal attacks at all costs.

So, with taking all that into account, it seems the fight between Pacquiao and McGregor looks to be a long shot.

However, there were many times when Mayweather and McGregor taking to the ring looked to be no chance at all. 

Certainly in boxing, you never say never.

