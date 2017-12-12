Official online NBA destination in the UK

Gordon Hayward.

Brad Stevens reaffirms Celtics' plan for Gordon Hayward this season

Gordon Hayward has been out of action for the Boston Celtics ever since suffering a horrific leg break during his team's opening game of the season against the Cleveland Cavaliers.

Since then, Hayward has had surgery to fix his leg and has been walking around in a walking boot. According to reports, he will ditch his walking boot by 2018, and there's a good chance he could potentially return for the Celtics sometime this season, as he is yet to rule out a return.

It was widely expected that the small forward would sit out the season given the grim nature of his injury, but if the Celtics were to go on a deep playoff run, which with current form is entirely possible, he could return to the court to help out.

However, speaking to the media this week, Celtics head coach Brad Stevens has provided a more realistic prediction about the situation.

While he didn't rule out a return for Hayward, he did say that at the moment, the Celtics on planning on having him return this season.

Stevens told Adam Himmelsbach of the Boston Globe: “He’s got to find any motivation that he can find, as I’m sure he shared. We’re certainly not going to put limitations on what he tries to do. That being said, we’re not planning on him.

Boston Celtics vs. Cleveland Cavaliers

"All that (he said) is really good, because it indicates that he feels really good about where he’s headed and he should. And that he’s going to be fully healthy when he does get back out on the court, which he should. So that’s the positive of it. But we don’t want to put that on him. And so we’re assuming that that will not be the case."

The Celtics have managed to get on just fine without Hayward on the court, with strong performances by Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown to make up for his absence.

With a strong lead at the top of the Eastern Conference, they'll be looking to continue their good run against the Denver Nuggets on Wednesday.

Los Angeles Lakers v Boston Celtics

Topics:
NBA
Boston Celtics
Atlantic Division
Eastern Conference
Jaylen Brown

