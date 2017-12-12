Reaction to the Manchester derby tunnel brawl is continuing to filter out, as the football world is in shock at the incident.

Manchester United boss Jose Mourinho is said to have entered the Manchester City dressing room after the visitors won 2-1 at Old Trafford, sparking a huge bust-up.

Mourinho reportedly asked City to celebrate more respectfully, with Pep Guardiola's side blasting loud music after the result, which United chiefs say left the walls shaking.

Man City goalkeeper Ederson exchanged words in Portuguese with Mourinho, before milk, water and bottles were thrown in the latter's direction, at which points numerous people got involved.

United striker Romelu Lukaku is said to have been one of the more prominent aggressors, and the victors' assistant coach Mikel Arteta suffered a cut eyebrow when he was struck by a bottle.

It is unlikely that either side will be punished by the FA more severely than the other, due to a lack of CCTV, and referee Michael Oliver not witnessing the altercation.

Unfortunately for both clubs, it has ultimately made widespread news, and with the other Premier League bosses meeting the media today ahead of fixtures tomorrow night, they've faced questions about the incident.

Liverpool's Jurgen Klopp was one of those, and he responded with how he would've reacted in Mourinho's situation.

Klopp, who has been extremely unhappy with the Portuguese's tactics at Anfield over the past two seasons, claimed the Reds have experienced away teams celebrating with loud music in the past.

However, he stated that it doesn't bother him one bit, in contrast to Mourinho's fury at Old Trafford on Sunday.

"We've had one or two draws at home and I've heard loud music from the other side. I've got no problem with that," he said.

"Everything is allowed as long as you show the right amount of respect."

It does seem as though a little bit of sour grapes from United started the incident, which got completely out of hand.

The home side have been on the other end of the spectrum, as their celebrations against Arsenal in 2004 sparked another tunnel bust-up, having just ended the Gunners' 49-game unbeaten run.

Mourinho will certainly be unhappy that Klopp has taken the opportunity to make the remark though, as he prepares his team to bounce back against Bournemouth tomorrow night.

However, the 11-point gap between themselves and City may already be too much to haul back.

