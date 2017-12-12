Football

Mohamed Salah..

Football study ranks two Premier League wingers ahead of Mohamed Salah

Published Add your comment

Football News
24/7

Liverpool pulled it out the bag when they signed Mohamed Salah this summer, and then some.

There was an air of skepticism around Liverpool breaking their transfer record for Salah, especially when you consider his difficult 12 month spell with Chelsea. Nevertheless, the Egyptian has carried his electric Serie A form over to the Premier League with remarkable ease.

In fact, his price tag of £36.9 million now looks an absolute bargain with Salah already amassing 19 goals and four assists in the famous red jersey.

To put that into context, as per November 30, Salah had scored more club goals this season than Cristiano Ronaldo, Lionel Messi and Neymar. 

So to say Jurgen Klopp was vindicated for his gamble this summer, would be putting it mildly and it seems the 25-year-old is the indisputable signing of the season.

There's still a long way to go before Salah truly competes with the big guns, though, and the latest study by the respected CIES Football Observatory suggests Liverpool fans shouldn't get too excited yet.

In fact, Salah was only ranked the 10th best winger in Europe's top five leagues after the latest round of statistical analysis with the Egyptian behind two of his Premier League colleagues.

The 25-year-old can at least take comfort in the fact Ronaldo, believe it or not, hasn't even made the top 10 list of strikers.

Real Madrid v Borussia Dortmund - UEFA Champions League

However, in terms of the wingers category, numerous statistics are taken into account and not just goals. 

For example, one area Salah falls short in is his passing success rate of 76% which leaves him outside of the top 150 in the Premier League and drags down his goal scoring achievements.

Check out the list of wingers below:

1. Lionel Messi
2. Raheem Sterling
3. Neymar
4. Arjen Robben
5. Marco Asensio
6. Stephan El Shaarawy 
7. Juan Cuadrado
8. Florian Thauvin
9. Leroy Sane
10. Mohamed Salah

Obviously, it's always worth applying a touch of salt when Sterling is rubbing shoulders with Messi, but it shows Salah still has room for improvement in his game.

It's also worth noting, interestingly enough, that he actually takes residence beneath ex-Newcastle United flop who is enjoying something of a renaissance in his native France.

FBL-EUR-C1-LIVERPOOL-SPARTAK

Nevertheless, as long as the goals continue to arrive at Anfield, there will be a steady flow of individual accolades heading in Salah's direction as he looks to usurp Sane and Sterling.

This is a player bought for 'only' £36.9 million, after all - flop, what flop?

Do you think Mohamed Salah is the best winger in the Premier League? Have your say in the comments section below.

Do YOU want to write for GiveMeSport? Get started today by signing-up and submitting an article HERE: http://gms.to/writeforgms

Topics:
Mohamed Salah
Football
Emotional-Angry

Trending Stories

Carson Wentz speaks for first time after potential season-ending injury

Carson Wentz speaks for first time after potential season-ending injury

Watch: Kenny Omega attacks Chris Jericho at press conference - Y2J absolutely loses it

Watch: Kenny Omega attacks Chris Jericho at press conference - Y2J absolutely loses it

Ilkay Gundogan reveals what Man City were expecting from United in Manchester derby

Ilkay Gundogan reveals what Man City were expecting from United in Manchester derby

Brilliant video emerges of Leo Messi sending rival players clattering into each other

Brilliant video emerges of Leo Messi sending rival players clattering into each other

Jose Mourinho bites back after Pep Guardiola finally comments on Old Trafford bust-up

Jose Mourinho bites back after Pep Guardiola finally comments on Old Trafford bust-up

Article Comments

Read more

back to top

Report author of article

Please let us know if you believe this article is in violation of our editorial policy, please only report articles for one of the following reasons.

Report author

DISCLAIMER

This article has been written by a member of the GiveMeSport Writing Academy and does not represent the views of GiveMeSport.com or SportsNewMedia. The views and opinions expressed are solely that of the author credited at the top of this article. GiveMeSport.com and SportsNewMedia do not take any responsibility for the content of its contributors.

Want more content like this?

Like our GiveMeSport Facebook Page and you will get this directly to you.

Already Subscribed to Facebook, don't ask me again

Follow GiveMeSport on Twitter and you will get this directly to you.

Already Following, don't ask me again

Like our GiveMeSport Page and you will get this directly to you.

Already Subscribed to G+, don't ask me again