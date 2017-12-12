Liverpool pulled it out the bag when they signed Mohamed Salah this summer, and then some.

There was an air of skepticism around Liverpool breaking their transfer record for Salah, especially when you consider his difficult 12 month spell with Chelsea. Nevertheless, the Egyptian has carried his electric Serie A form over to the Premier League with remarkable ease.

In fact, his price tag of £36.9 million now looks an absolute bargain with Salah already amassing 19 goals and four assists in the famous red jersey.

To put that into context, as per November 30, Salah had scored more club goals this season than Cristiano Ronaldo, Lionel Messi and Neymar.

So to say Jurgen Klopp was vindicated for his gamble this summer, would be putting it mildly and it seems the 25-year-old is the indisputable signing of the season.

There's still a long way to go before Salah truly competes with the big guns, though, and the latest study by the respected CIES Football Observatory suggests Liverpool fans shouldn't get too excited yet.

In fact, Salah was only ranked the 10th best winger in Europe's top five leagues after the latest round of statistical analysis with the Egyptian behind two of his Premier League colleagues.

The 25-year-old can at least take comfort in the fact Ronaldo, believe it or not, hasn't even made the top 10 list of strikers.

However, in terms of the wingers category, numerous statistics are taken into account and not just goals.



For example, one area Salah falls short in is his passing success rate of 76% which leaves him outside of the top 150 in the Premier League and drags down his goal scoring achievements.

Check out the list of wingers below:

1. Lionel Messi

2. Raheem Sterling

3. Neymar

4. Arjen Robben

5. Marco Asensio

6. Stephan El Shaarawy

7. Juan Cuadrado

8. Florian Thauvin

9. Leroy Sane

10. Mohamed Salah

Obviously, it's always worth applying a touch of salt when Sterling is rubbing shoulders with Messi, but it shows Salah still has room for improvement in his game.

It's also worth noting, interestingly enough, that he actually takes residence beneath ex-Newcastle United flop who is enjoying something of a renaissance in his native France.

Nevertheless, as long as the goals continue to arrive at Anfield, there will be a steady flow of individual accolades heading in Salah's direction as he looks to usurp Sane and Sterling.

This is a player bought for 'only' £36.9 million, after all - flop, what flop?

Do you think Mohamed Salah is the best winger in the Premier League? Have your say in the comments section below.

Do YOU want to write for GiveMeSport? Get started today by signing-up and submitting an article HERE: http://gms.to/writeforgms