The dust is still settling from a frantic Manchester derby on Sunday that has made the headlines for what happened after the game more than what took place on the pitch.

Pep Guardiola's Man City won the game 2-1 to extend their lead at the top of the Premier League to 11 points causing Jose Mourinho to wonder if his Man United side are out of the title race before Christmas, despite sitting in second place.

After the game, City celebrated loudly in the away dressing room with banging music and confetti - as you do - and Mourinho did not take too kindly to the lack of respect United's blue neighbours showed them.

There has been several rumours about different players' involvement in the fracas and only the two clubs will truly know what happened in that tunnel.

Two days removed from the game, both men had their say on the matter with Guardiola insisting his team did nothing wrong.

On whether their reaction was over the top, he said: "No definitely not. It was the same after Southampton. We were happy. We won a derby - the best rival we have.

"I think when United win derbies they celebrated. Arsenal the same. Where? Inside the locker room. That is what we try to do and that's what we did.

"It was correct, believe me. We were happy. All the teams around the world when they win derbies are happy. At Old Trafford you have to pass the away locker room to get to the home. We were inside and didn’t do anything exceptional.''

Mourinho arrived for his press conference shortly after ahead of United's clash with Bournemouth and the Special One refused to comment to the initial questions about the bust-up.

However, when told about Guardiola's words, he couldn't resist a sly dig.

"He says, he says. I'm not here to comment on his words," Mourinho started.

"The only thing I can say is that for me was just a question of diversity, diversity in behaviours, diversity in education, just that and nothing more than that."

Mourinho is essentially saying that City don't behave properly and they are not educated in the spirit and etiquette of the game, like his Man United side are.

We can't wait for these two to collide again already!

