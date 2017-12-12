Official online NBA destination in the UK

Russell Westbrook.

Russell Westbrook posterizes Michael Kidd-Gilchrist with thunderous one-handed dunk

The Oklahoma City Thunder are not having a season to remember despite the fact they have arguably the most frightening trio in the NBA today, but at least one member of that trio is having a good time on the court.

The trio of Paul George, Carmelo Anthony, and reigning MVP Russell Westbrook was supposed to take the Western Conference by storm but so far in 2017, they haven't done so. Following another loss on the season against the Charlotte Hornets, the team now sits with a lousy 12-14 record.

However, throughout their games this campaign, there have been flashes of promise from this team that they can get going and earn a playoff spot by the end of the regular season, especially from Westbrook.

With the Thunder down by two with just over six minutes to go in the third quarter, the point guard dribbled the ball down the court from one basket to the other for a one-handed dunk, posterizing 6'7" Michael Kidd-Gilchrist in the process. This tied the game up at 66. Take a look at the dunk yourself in the video further down in this article.

Unfortunately for Westbrook and the Thunder Charlotte managed to go on a 13-0 run after the dunk and held on to beat Oklahoma City 116-103 at Chesapeake Energy Arena. Westbrook led all scorers on the night with 30 points, seven assists, four rebounds and three steals but it clearly wasn’t enough to get the win.

In the last two weeks, the team has lost games to the Orlando Magic, Dallas Mavericks, Brooklyn Nets, as well as Charlotte. Everyone related to the Thunder knows that this team should be better. Yet, despite the talent on the roster, they keep losing games.

Oklahoma City Thunder v Denver Nuggets

Westbrook simply said: "26 games. 82-game season," in response to the poor start to the season, which is true, but in reality, the team should be performing a lot better than 9th in the Western Conference.

Thunder plays next against the Indiana Pacers on Wednesday.

Topics:
NBA
Paul George
Indiana Pacers
Central Division
Eastern Conference
Oklahoma City Thunder
Northwest Division
Western Conference
Michael Kidd-Gilchrist
Charlotte Hornets
Southeast Division
Russell Westbrook

