As it stands, Daniel Sturridge's Liverpool career is turning out to be one of frustration and disappointment.

Few would have predicted that back in the 2013-14 season when the striker was scoring goals for fun alongside Luis Suarez.

Injuries have sadly wreaked havoc with his time at Anfield and he now finds himself a somewhat peripheral figure under Jurgen Klopp and by no means first choice.

To be fair, very few forwards would manage to earn regular game time given how the 'Fab Four' of Mohamed Salah, Philippe Coutinho, Roberto Firmino, and Sadio Mané have been performing.

Whereas Sturridge has chipped in with three goals and three assists in all competitions this season, the quartet have contributed a combined 45 goals.

Ahead of the World Cup in Russia next summer, the England international's future is the subject of much debate, as Gareth Southgate has already warned he'll only be taking players who are playing minutes for their clubs.

The Daily Mail suggest that in a bid to get himself back on track, the 28-year-old would be willing to move abroad having never before ventured outside of English football.

La Liga appears to be the most likely destination, with two surprise clubs already showing an interest - Real Betis and Valencia.

Would Sturridge want to go?

Of the two, the latter are undoubtedly the more attractive proposition. Thanks to their recent revival, they sit second behind only Barcelona in the table, and they are looking to continue their rebuilding programme with some astute business in January.

As for Betis, they are currently 12th and have only finished in the top half twice in their last nine seasons.

While the Reds are likely to ask for a hefty fee for their talented albeit injury-prone attacker, the two Spanish teams are keener on a loan deal.

Sturridge's chances of remaining in the reckoning on Merseyside haven't been helped by the arrival of youngster Dominic Solanke, who has featured in their last three league games.

Adam Lallana will also be back soon, further strengthening Klopp's front line.

It's safe to say there are plenty of Liverpool fans who will be sorry to see Sturridge go if he does decide to move on in the New Year, even if it might be what's best for his career.

Is it time for Daniel Sturridge to leave Liverpool? Have your say in the comments.

Do YOU want to write for GiveMeSport? Get started today by signing-up and submitting an article HERE: http://gms.to/writeforgms