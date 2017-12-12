Rusev was not too happy about the superstar ratings in WWE 2K18.

A video of Rusev reacting to WWE stars’ ratings in WWE 2K18 was posted on Sporf’s Facebook page.

"Of course not. How can an undefeated Superstar for a whole year, go face John Cena at WrestleMania on a freaking tank, be rated 84? And Sami Zayn, who weighs 180 pounds, shaves his abs in with a razor, can have a higher rating than me? And also, Shane McMahon is what, 84? He wrestles once a year?"

You can watch the video here. Here is what he had to say about the ratings of other superstars in the game:

Vince McMahon's rating: "The only other realistic rating is Vince McMahon who has 74, because he sucks."

Enzo Amore's rating: "He better be 54. (After finding out he's rated 74) That's 74 more than he should have. That kid should never wrestle anyways."

The Big Show's rating: "The Big Show's gotta be more than 84, for sure. (After finding out he's only 80) What?! Well, yeah (I'm better than The Big Show). But he's a giant!"

Sheamus' rating: "He has to be about 88. (He's only an 85) No, don't tell him that. Sheamy, I'm sorry if you're watching this, I'm sorry Sheamy. You're a four-time World Champion and you deserve much better. I still love you." "Wow. I think it's a fantastic job by the 2K people of really judging the talent (sarcastically)."

Bobby Roode's rating: "The robe itself gives you five points. The entrance another two. So he's gotta be an 82. (After finding out he's an 85) This is a man who when this game came out, he wasn't even on the freaking roster. They made an assumption that he's better than me. Based on working some kids in NXT."

Rusev signed with WWE in September of 2010 and was assigned to WWE's Florida Championship Wrestling (FCW) developmental territory in Tampa, Florida, where he adopted the ring name Alexander Rusev.

She debuted on the October 23, 2013, episode of NXT, under the ring name Lana, scouting Alexander Rusev. The following month, WWE put her as Rusev’s manager on television. They had a short run while in the developmental brand.

Lana made her main roster debut on the January 31 episode of SmackDown where she and Rusev in the following weeks appeared in a series of self-promotional videos and speeches. Fast forward to May of that year; they made their television debut. WWE has kept both Rusev and Lana strong on television. Rusev would end up winning the United States Title while with her.

