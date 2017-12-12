Jurgen Klopp was not a happy man after the Merseyside derby on Sunday and things became surprisingly heated in the post-match interview.

It's not often that you see press duties become a tense affair, unless maybe Jose Mourinho is involved, but Klopp was so aggrieved by Everton's late equaliser that he didn't fancy feigning his emotions.

Having led and dominated their local rivals for 77 minutes, Dejan Lovren conceded what looked a soft penalty as Dominic Calvert-Lewin flopped to the Anfield turf.

Nevertheless, the penalty was awarded with Wayne Rooney scoring from 12 yards to all but obliterate Liverpool's title chances.

Then, after the game, the salty exchange followed: "Hahaha, then we can stop the interview because I only want to speak to people with a little understanding of football."

"I know you're angry, but there are a lot of people in our studio who also think it was a penalty," the reporter responded.

To which Klopp hit back: "Oh, then sorry, I am wrong, you're all right."

"That's my job," the reporter stated. "I make decisions before I know they are right. Afterwards it's your job to say I am not right, no problem with that.

"Yes I am sure I made the right decision," Klopp concluded.

You could practically cut the tension with a knife and it's no surprise that the interview quickly went viral on Twitter. In fact, such was the nature of the exchange that it became a prevalent topic of discussion in Klopp's latest round of press conferences.

And while, admittedly, the German has simmered down since Sunday, he still didn't fancy mincing his words and gave a brutally honest explanation for the episode.

Klopp explained: “Now I’m completely relaxed, I wasn’t five minutes after the game.

“Sometimes you look into the eyes of journalists and you feel they aren’t too interested in what you have to say.

“I’m not an actor.

“It was nothing, I didn’t use any words I have to take back. I don’t like it but I cannot change it because I felt like this at that moment.

"I cannot act differently, but I can keep myself calm. It’s just an interview. I don’t think anybody remembers it."

Oh they remember it, Jurgen.

Nevertheless, his frustration was certainly justified and Klopp faces an uphill struggle to build upon last season's achievements. Sadly for Kopites, it seems a top four finish is the game once again.

