Louis van Gaal was sacked by United in 2016.

Louis van Gaal reveals who he has a problem with at Manchester United

In case you hadn't heard, Louis van Gaal has been back voicing his opinions on Manchester United after their 2-1 defeat to City.

The result leaves the Red Devils 11 points behind their rivals - if there's any point still entertaining the idea of a title race.

The general consensus is that even if Jose Mourinho's wait for a Premier League medal at Old Trafford is going to go on a little while longer, there has at least been considerable progress under the Portuguese.

Last season brought the successes of the Europa League and EFL Cup wins and this year, they look well-placed to establish themselves as the 'best of the rest'.

And the football? Mourinho's teams aren't always the easiest on the eye, but United have scored 36 times in 11 league games so far this term.

"Park the bus, park the bus, Man United. Playing football the Mourinho way," was the chant echoing from the away end of the Theatre of Dreams during the crucial derby.

Van Gaal has echoed those sentiments, explaining via the Telegraph:

"We played football that was quite all right. But it’s not football that is appreciated in England. And yet, right now, looking at United, I have to conclude Mourinho is not being criticised while it’s far more boring football."

However, those quotes are more likely lamenting the manner in which he was sacked, rather than being an attack on Mourinho himself.

Indeed, the Dutchman has revealed that while his successor was "sympathetic", he does have a big problem with one man at United - chief executive Ed Woodward.

Van Gaal still isn't happy 

“I have more problems with the CEO, Ed Woodward. He never discussed anything with me – and you can talk about anything with me," he added.

“With all my experience, I know the unwritten laws of football. A club has to prepare for the future. I can understand that and they should have approached me. Ed could talk to me but he did not.

FBL-ENG-PR-WEST BROM-MAN UTD

“My wife [Truus] had to find out when she was in the lift with Woodward’s family. They said something like, ‘This is going to be awkward for Ed’. My wife had sussed them out ages ago. She warned me that something was going on.”

In May 2016, news that the veteran boss had been axed broke within hours of United winning the FA Cup.

That clearly still leaves a bitter taste in the mouth, and it's little wonder he hasn't quite forgiven Woodward just yet.

What do you make of the comments about Woodward and Mourinho? Have your say in the comments. 

