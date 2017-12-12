WWE fans picked up on what Drew Gulak had to say.

Gulak was supposed to wrestle Rich Swann on this week’s episode of WWE Raw in Cleveland, OH at the Quicken Loans Arena with the winner facing Enzo Amore for the Cruiserweight Championship.

As a result of Swann’s arrest over the weekend, the match has been canceled as WWE pulled the match from the Raw preview on their official website.

There as a fatal 4-way match that featured Tony Nese, Cedric Alexander, Mustafa Ali, and Arya Daivari.

Alexander will face Gulak to determine the new #1 contender for the Cruiserweight Title on next Monday's Raw in Providence, RI at the Dunkin Donuts Center. As of this writing, no other matches for Raw have been announced.

Gulak was on commentary for this match and as it came to a close, he thanked Booker T by calling him Mr. T and told him that it was an honor to call the match. You can see it here.

Booker got his start in the professional wrestling business back 1989 and is best known for his time in World Championship Wrestling, WWE, and Total Nonstop Action Wrestling.

He is the most decorated wrestler in WCW history as he held 21 titles including a record six WCW World Television Championships and a record eleven WCW World Tag Team Championships. Ten of those title reigns came as one half of Harlem Heat with his brother, Lash "Stevie Ray" Huffman.

Booker was the final WCW World Heavyweight Champion and the WCW United States Heavyweight Champion under the WCW banner when the promotion closed in 2001 after WWE bought the company.

Former WWE Champion JBL has gone on record by stating that Booker T was "the best acquisition that WWE got when they bought WCW".

Booker is a six-time world champion as he has on the WCW World Heavyweight Championship five times (four times in WCW, and once in the WWF) and WWE's World Heavyweight Championship once.

He was the winner of the King of the Ring tournament in 2006. It should be noted that he is sixteenth Triple Crown Champion and the ninth Grand Slam Champion in WWE history.

Booker was inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame on April 6, 2013, by his brother, Lash. Some people might not know but that he is also the owner and founder of the independent promotion Reality of Wrestling (ROW) in Texas City, Texas.

