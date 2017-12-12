After three years away from the NFL due to various reasons such as suspensions, Josh Gordon finally played for the Cleveland Browns again in their Week 13 game against the Los Angeles Chargers. Last week in his team's 27-21 overtime loss against the Green Bay Packers, he scored his first touchdown since the 2013 season.

In the past two weeks which Gordon has played, the Browns have been closer than they ever have been this season to winning their first game of 2017, but they still can't quite get over that hump to get the first dash in the win column this year.

While other fans have been making fun of Cleveland for not being able to get a win on the season, it seems now the mockery is now coming from players on their own team despite the situation which they find themselves in.

On the Browns’ opening drive on Sunday, Gordon had two catches for 56 yards and a touchdown. For the rest of the game though, he had just one reception, and this was largely thanks to Packers’ cornerback Damarious Randall, who shut him down.

Packers News tweeted a story about Randall commenting on his coverage of the Browns' best wide receiver, which prompted a response from the man himself. However, in his response, it appears Gordon took a shot at his own team.

He said: "Great Win for them but let’s be serious.. Considering several of our disadvantages as a team, this kid couldn’t hold my jock strap on my worst day lol..@RandallTime."

The cornerback hit back with a reference to Gordon’s many drug suspensions, saying: "😂😂 You must be on that s**t again," but the bigger issue has to be the way which Gordon replied to the original news story.

Sure, the Browns on paper may be a weaker team than the Packers, but on Sunday, they did compete with them and they were ahead in the game entering the fourth quarter. Cleveland forced Green Bay to play overtime in order to win the game as well, so they weren't all that bad.

Maybe this interesting way for Josh Gordon to retort is due to the fact he's actually a restricted free agent next season, and that he's already bashing on the Browns in hope that they decide to ultimately not match the offer another team in the NFL gives him in 2018.

