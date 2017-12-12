Tyson Fury has been cleared to resume his boxing career after accepting a backdated two-year doping ban.

The 29-year-old hasn’t fought since defeating Wladimir Klitschko in November 2015 after he was charged in June 2016 for using a banned steroid.

Fury blamed the result on eating uncastrated wild boar but insisted he had “never knowingly or deliberately committed a violation”.

The former world heavyweight champion has been training hard in recent months as he prepares for his return to competitive boxing.

It’s unclear who he might fight in his first bout but Shannon Briggs and David Price are just two of the boxers reportedly in the frame.

Fury, however, has his sights set on bigger opponents.

Fury immediately tweets Joshua

Immediately after it was announced that he was clear to fight again, Fury sent a tweet to, you guessed it, Anthony Joshua.

“@anthonyfjoshua where you at boy?,” Fury tweeted. “I’m coming for you punk ent no1 blocking my path now! 👊🏻“

Everyone wants to see Fury v Joshua - Hearn reveals

Fury v Joshua is the fight that the British public would love to see above all others.

This was made clear last month when Joshua called out three boxers - Joseph Parker, Deontay Wilder and Fury - on Twitter last month.

Promoter Eddie Hearn believes that the huge engagement Joshua’s tweet - the infamous “get fit you fat f***” message - to Fury generated indicates this is the bout everyone wants to see.

“He sent three tweets out. This might be boring to some people, but to me it’s science,” Hearn said.

“So, he tweets Joseph Parker. He tweets Deontay Wilder. And then he tweets Tyson Fury.

“When you look at [the engagement], I think it’s quite telling really.

“So, the first tweet goes out to Joseph Parker. ‘.@joeboxerparker Sips tea, continues to read tweets & refreshes email.. Still No Offer’. Four-thousand, six-hundred retweets.

“Deontay Wilder. ‘A little word on the @BronzeBomber fight. Ready & waiting for the offer’. Four-thousand, five-hundred. Just a little bit less than the Parker tweet.

“Tyson Fury. ‘Get fit you fat f***’. Fifty-two thousand retweets. (Now 65,000 retweets).

“That goes to show you what the biggest fight out there is right now.

“Unfortunately that fight is not available. Tyson, if you’re watching, hurry up!”

Fury, it seems, is finally ready to dance.

