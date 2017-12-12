Roman Reigns' Intercontinental Title defense streak continued on last night's (Mon. December 11, 2017) episode of Monday Night RAW, as he took on one-half of the RAW Tag Team Champions, Cesaro.

"The Big Dog" and "The Swiss Cyborg" put on one heck of a match that at one point had the crowd appropriately chanting "this is awesome." In the end Reigns would emerge victorious and successfully defended his Intercontinental strap yet again.

Despite coming up short last night, Cesaro proved yet again why he undoubtably deserves to be recognized as one of the best in-ring workers that WWE has the pleasure of having on their roster today.

At one point in the match, Reigns went up to deliver his signature Superman Punch, but Cesaro pulled off one of the best counter sequences that you'll ever see take place inside of a WWE ring.

Cesaro knocked Reigns' hand away, kicked him in the chest, and proceeded to block a shot from the Intercontinental Champ before putting him down for an armbar maneuver. The way Cesaro executed the sequence was beautiful and slick, something not many on the WWE's roster can do today.

Check out the exchange here below:

Reigns has recently realigned himself with Seth Rollins and Dean Ambrose to reform The Shield. While Reigns currently reigns as the Intercontinental Champion on RAW, and will likely continue to defend it on a weekly basis before clashing with Samoa Joe, Rollins and Ambrose are left chasing the RAW Tag Team Titles.

Currently Sheamus and Cesaro rule Monday Night's Tag Team Division, but Rollins and Ambrose would like to recapture the throne so that all three members of the Shield can be sporting gold.

If they're unable to capture the title on Monday Night RAW then it's likely we won't see the two teams clash again until the Royal Rumble. It's no doubt that Rollins and Ambrose will reign as Tag Team Champs again - it's only a matter of when it will take place.

