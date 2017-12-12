There was a great botch on WWE Raw that fans might have missed.

WWE has confirmed that Universal Champion Brock Lesnar would appear on next week’s episode of Raw.

As seen on this week’s episode of Monday Night Raw in Cleveland, OH at the Quicken Loans Arena on the USA Network, Kane battled Braun Strowman in a #1 contender match to determine who would face Lesnar at the Royal Rumble. However, the match ended in a double count out.

WWE holds next week’s show in Providence, RI at the Dunkin Donuts Center.

WWE has already confirmed that Cedric Alexander will face Drew Gulak to determine the new #1 contender for the Cruiserweight Title on the show.

Dave Meltzer said on Wrestling Observer Radio that the idea is to do a Triple Threat Match with Lesnar defending the title against Kane and Strowman. WWE will be announcing the match soon.

As seen here, Kane tripped over Strowman’s foot, which made him fall.

Following his debut in 1997, Kane remained a pivotal component of the company's Attitude Era of the late 1990s and early 2000s

Kane is a three-time world champion (having held the WWE Championship, ECW Championship, and WWE's World Heavyweight Championship once each) and a 12-time world tag team champion, having held the WWE World Tag Team Championship, WCW Tag Team Championship and WWE Tag Team Championships with various partners. He is also a two-time Intercontinental Champion. Kane also holds the record for cumulative Royal Rumble eliminations at 44.

There’s no doubt about it, Strowman is a monster among most men. Strowman has risen up the ranks in WWE in a short amount of time after making his main roster debut just a few short years ago as part of The Wyatt Family.

He has learned as he goes to be a top Superstar. It’s well known that WWE Chairman Vince McMahon is a fan of big men. WWE has sent out the following on the match:

“Last week, Kane challenged Braun Strowman to a battle of monsters to determine which colossus holds dominion over Raw. This week, the stakes were raised to a beastly degree, as the winner would be given the right to challenge Brock Lesnar for the Universal Title at the Royal Rumble event. So, who will step into the ring with The Beast Incarnate? The answer isn’t so simple.

WWE officials reinforced the ring to prevent an indecisive conclusion, but Strowman and Kane’s ferocity simply could not be contained. Literally. After Strowman kicked out of two Chokeslams and Kane kicked out of one, the two titans brawled into the WWE Universe, with Strowman plowing Kane through the barricade right as the referee reached a count of 10.

Despite the final bell sounding, the two Superstars continued to clash, using steel steps, furniture dollies and a steel chair in an escalating brawl that ended with The Monster Among Men planting Kane through a table with a Running Powerslam. So, the fight goes to Strowman, but given the end of the match, the question of who will face Lesnar remains unanswered. Perhaps The Beast will have something to say when he returns next week.”

Do YOU want to write for GiveMeSport? Get started today by signing-up and submitting an article HERE: http://gms.to/writeforgms