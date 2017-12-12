Last night (Mon. December 11, 2017) the WWE's attempt to find a new No.1-contender for Brock Lesnar's WWE Universal Championship failed.

In the main event of the evening Braun Strowman was set to face off against Kane to determine who would go on to the Royal Rumble to face Brock Lesnar for the Universal Championship. Had Strowman won it would've been his second crack at slaying "The Beast," as he came up just short during their initial meeting back at No Mercy earlier this year.

Had Kane emerged victorious it would've been the first time in his career that he challenged for the WWE Universal Title. The match instead ended in a double count out after Strowman and Kane beat each other down outside the ring.

Kane then attempted to but Strowman through a table with a Chokeslam, however, Strowman reversed this and instead but "The Big Red Machine" through the table with a Running Powerslam.

Because this match was supposed to crown the new No. 1-contender for the Universal Title, a double count out left fans and the announce team scratching their heads as to what this now means.

Wrestling Observer Radio's Dave Meltzer has the answer. WWE is reportedly planning a Triple Threat main event match for the Royal Rumble next month, featuring a Universal Title defense from Brock Lesnar against Kane and Braun Strowman.

Multiple options were pitched to Vince McMahon regarding Lesnar's Royal Rumble opponent, with initial plans believed to be a match with Finn Balor, but McMahon settled for the Triple Threat option.

Those are the current plans WWE has in place unless Vince decides to change his mind. The Royal Rumble is set to go down on Sunday, January 28, 2018 from the Wells Fargo Center in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.

Lesnar is expected to make his return to Monday Night RAW next week were he is expected to address the situation, and WWE will likely make the Triple Threat Match official.

What are your thoughts on WWE planning for a Triple Threat Royal Rumble main event between Brock Lesnar, Braun Strowman, and Kane? Do you think that this is the right way to go after what happened between Strowman and Kane last night? And is there any chance Lesnar drops the title to either of these men?

