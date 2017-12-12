On last night's (Mon. December 11, 2017) episode of Monday Night RAW, WWE Intercontinental Champion Roman Reigns defended his title against one-half of the RAW Tag Team Champions, Cesaro.

The match went over extremely well with the WWE Universe as "The Swiss Cyborg" and "The Big Dog" put on an extraordinary match, which at one point had the live crowd chanting "This Is Awesome." After some great back-and-forth action, it was Reigns who emerged victorious and successfully defended his title.

We even noted earlier today that Cesaro pulled off one of the most beautiful counter sequences you'll ever see in a WWE match after he reversed one of Reigns' signature Superman Punches.

After the match, many professional wrestling personalities took to Twitter and offered their praise to Cesaro and Reigns, but nobody's words meant more than former WWE Champion and WWE Hall Of Famer Stone Cold Steve Austin.

"The Texas Rattlesnake" took to Twitter and claimed that Reigns and Cesaro 'ripped it up' before declaring the bout a 'real good match.'

Check it out:

Despite the fact that their teams are currently in the midst of a rivalry, Reigns even gave Cesaro props for his warrior spirit inside the ring:

Reigns is currently realigned with The Shield (Seth Rollins and Dean Ambrose), who has a bit of a rivalry ongoing with The Bar (Sheamus and Cesaro). Rollins and Ambrose are currently attempting to recapture the RAW Tag Team Titles.

The goal for The Shield is for all three of the men to hold WWE gold together once again as they did during their heyday. They're one step closer to that after Reigns captured the Intercontinental strap from The Miz several weeks ago on RAW.

Now all that remains is for Rollins and Ambrose to take back the RAW Tag Team Titles that they lost in the build-up to Survivor Series, thanks to a distraction from the invading New Day. It should be interesting to see when their next Tag Team Title opportunity comes through.

What are your thoughts on Austin praising Reigns and Cesaro for their match on Monday Night RAW last night? Was the praise well deserved by the two young stars? And what were your thoughts on the match altogether?

