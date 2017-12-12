While Brendan Rodgers didn’t do a bad job as the manager of Liverpool Football Club, he did leave Anfield under a cloud.

The Northern Irish coach came agonisingly close to masterminding the Reds’ maiden Premier League title triumph during the 2013-14 campaign but fell at the final hurdle.

Things went downhill after that and Rodgers was eventually sacked and replaced by Jurgen Klopp in October 2015 following a disappointing start to the 2015-16 season.

Rodgers spent the rest of the season out of management; recovering from his ordeal, biding his time and waiting for the perfect opportunity before making his return.

It was a decision he could ill-afford to rush. He knew he needed a club that would provide him with the opportunity to rebuild his reputation and, crucially, his confidence.

Rodgers has done a magnificent job at Celtic

He accepted the call from Celtic in May 2016 and hasn’t looked back since.

Rodgers has won the Scottish Premiership, the Scottish Cup and back-to-back Scottish League Cups over the past 18 months.

Last month, his Celtic side broke the club’s own British record of 62 domestic games undefeated, which was set way back in 1917.

"Celtic holding that British record, it is special," Rodgers told reporters at the time. "It is an incredible feat by the players and a wonderful example of professionalism, of playing and creating high standards every day."

However, despite their success in the Scottish Premier League, Celtic flattered to deceive in the Champions League this term.

Placed in the same group as Paris Saint-Germain and Bayern Munich, as well as Anderlecht, Celtic won just one of their six matches and now find themselves in the Europa League.

What Owen said about Rodgers after Europa League draw

They’ve been drawn to face Zenit Saint-Petersburg in the Round of 32 and after the draw was made, former Premier League star Michael Owen said something about Rodgers which has not gone down well with the Celtic supporters.

“They achieved so much last year, with the ‘Invincibles’ last season and what more can you do with Celtic?” Owen said on BT Sport.

“You can only keep winning the league and going for in the Champions League is unrealistic with the money they’ve got to spend.

“I think this competition [the Europa League] is realistic with going deep in it and, as I say, winning the league every year.

“At some point, Brendan Rodgers will surely get tired of that and want to come back into the Premier League and I would expect that to be relatively soon - maybe this season and then look to get a different job next season.”

Watch: Owen makes Brendan Rodgers prediction

Watch Owen have his say on Rodgers here...

According to Owen, Rodgers will get bored of winning with Celtic and will look to return to English football next summer.

