While WWE Universal Champion Brock Lesnar isn't going to be a part of the newest installment to the "Rocky" film franchise, star Sylvester Stallone seems like he'd very much like to see it happen.

The upcoming film, which will serve as the sequel to "Creed," is said to be based around Creed's feud with the son of Rocky's former rival, Ivan Drago. Drago is a physically imposing specimen that beat Rocky's best-friend, Apollo Creed, so bad that he actually killed him in the boxing match.

Rocky went on to beat Drago in an exhibition bout in Russia to avenge his fallen friend. Now it seems that the Russian's son will be portraying the main antagonist in the next film, taking on the son of the man his father killed.

When thinking about who could possibly play the son of Ivan Drago you need to consider men who are just as physically imposing as Drago is himself. And who is more physically intimidating than former UFC heavyweight champion Brock Lesnar?

Stallone seems to be thinking along the same path, as he took to his Instagram account to joke about Lesnar playing Drago's son in the new film. He cleared up that Lesnar, in fact, would not be portraying the character, and it would instead be played by "a new unknown."'

The picture Stallone posted was a photoshopped image of himself fighting Lesnar inside of the UFC Octagon while wearing boxing gloves. The image is actually edited very well and looks real. Take a look:

Lesar is currently the reigning WWE Universal Champion on the professional wrestling world and is expected to take on Braun Strowman and Kane in a Triple Threat match to defend his title at the Royal Rumble.

"The Beast" is not active on social media so it's highly unlikely we'll get a reaction from him on the picture from Stallone.

What are your thoughts on Stallone joking about Lesnar being in the next Rocky film his his latest Instagram post? Would you like to see "The Beast" in a leading role in such a huge franchise such as Rocky? How do you think he'd fare as an actor given his experience in WWE?

