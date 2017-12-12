Braun Strowman has been an absolutely unstoppable force since starting his singles run in WWE.

"The Monster Among Men" got his first break on the main roster as a member of The Wyatt Family. After being separated from the family via the WWE Draft, Strowman embarked on a rampage singles career as a solo competitor on Monday Night RAW.

Week after week Strowman demolished unknown local competitors on RAW before his slow build evolved into feuds with Calisto, Sami Zayn, and Roman Reigns. Now he has a challenge for Universal Champion Brock Lesnar under his belt, and has defeated "The Guy" Roman Reigns several times.

The future is looking very bright for Strowman, as he has the tools to go down as one of the best big men in the history of WWE. He has a lot of work before he gets there, however, but he has one key virtue that almost promises him greatness - the support of Vince McMahon.

Vince loves his monsters and giant in-ring competitors, and according to Strowman in his recent interview with Metro, his size is what McMahon loves the most about him (quotes via Wrestling Inc.):

"Vince is very keen on the larger than life human beings, especially because of the shock and awe value. Even before I was a WWE Superstar, when I walk into a room I don't care who is in there, I take focal point.

"People stop what they're doing to look at me when I walk in, and now they can put a name to it. That's been a huge factor in WWE since the beginning of the company.

"It's a huge favor for me that I'm larger than life and having these genetics and the look that Vince likes.

"But it's more than a look, there's a lot of guys that look big and tough but being able to put that into play in WWE is difficult.

"Being able to go out there night after night and work with people and not injuring and hurting people, that was a big thing when I first came in that I had beat into my head from developmental.

"I have to be one big strong rough and tough guy, but at the same time, I have to be safe. If I'm not safe no-one is going to want to work for me.

"Vince has seen how hard I want to be good at this, and how much I want to succeed. I'm going to be a WWE Hall of Famer when it's all said and done, in my mind that's what I want to do.

"I want to main event Wrestlemania, and I think that shows through to Vince, and is why he's been in my corner, because he knows I want to be the best I can be.

"I'm not a fly by night guy, I want to be remembered forever as Braun Strowman, the monster among men.

