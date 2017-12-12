Jeff Horn is prepared to defend his WBO welterweight title in Brisbane next year, and former champion Amir Khan would like a crack at the undefeated Australian.

On Wednesday Horn will voluntarily defend his title against London-based Irish Traveller Gary Corcoran, where he's set to make $1 million for the fight, however, a much bigger paycheck is on the line for Horn.

If he gets past Corcoran, Horn will then have to fight mandatory challenger Terence Crawford. The undefeated American is considered to be the pound-for-pound best boxer on the planet at the moment. A potential match-up between Horn and Crawford would likely take place in April of 2018 in Las Vegas.

The winner of that is likely to challenge Manny Pacquiao later that year. Amir Khan, however, would also like to be considered for a fight with Horn next year. Khan was recently filming a UK TV series I'm a Celebrity, Get Me Out of Here!

He addressed the possibility of fighting Horn in the future (quotes via BoxingScene):

"Horn is a fighter now who is making some noises around the world of boxing," Khan told reporters.

"Maybe it's a future fight that can happen - I don't mind coming to Australia taking that fight."

Khan was previously in negotiations to fight Pacquiao earlier this year in the United Arab Emirates, however, neither side was able to come to an agreement on financial negotiations - thus the fight fell through:

"I didn't know who Jeff was at the time. I was like, who is this guy?" he said "That's why I'm here, I want to see what he's like in person, how he fights. On television it's a little difficult.

"Instead of chasing Manny Pacquiao, which I've been doing for a long, long time, I know someone with a little bit more balls like Jeff Horn will take the fight, probably."

Khan was actually asked by Corcoran's trainers to spar with him in preparation for Horn, however, he had to decline as he's recovering from hand surgery:

"I know Corcoran's from the UK and I should be backing him. But Horn is the stronger fighter in my opinion and a lot more experienced," he said.

What are your thoughts on Khan's intentions to possibly fight Horn sometime next year? Do you think that Khan has what it takes to get past the undefeated Australian? Who do you think will emerge victorious in the possible match-up?

