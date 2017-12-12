Liverpool broke their transfer record in August on a player who still hasn’t made a first-team appearance for the club.

We are, of course, talking about Naby Keita.

The 22-year-old midfielder, who the Reds agreed to pay a cool £48 million for in August, is playing his final season for Red Bull Leipzig before finally completing his move to Anfield next summer.

“I am delighted that an agreement has been reached which will allow me to join Liverpool Football Club next summer, when I will become part of a project that excites me greatly,” Keita told Liverpool’s website, per the Telegraph, after signing for the Merseyside outfit.

“My commitment to RBL remains absolute for the remainder of my time at the club. I have given my all every time I have worn the shirt – that will be the case until the final whistle, in my final appearance.

“Having my future resolved means I can now focus on helping RBL achieve great things this season. Until I join my new club, next summer, I will remain an interested supporter from a distance.”

Keita is starring once again in the Bundesliga

Journalist Ronald Tenbusch revealed last month that, according to the general consensus in Germany at least, Keita’s performance levels have dipped since the agreement with Liverpool was put in place.

However, per WhoScored’s player rating system, the Guinea international is the third best-performing player in Germany’s top league this season, behind Arturo Vidal and Salif Sane.

Liverpool fans can't wait for Keita's arrival

Keita is currently in action against Wolfsburg - it’s 1-1 at the time of writing - and Liverpool fans on social media are excited for his arrival judging by these tweets…

Prepare to get even more excited, Liverpool fans

They’ll be even more excited when they watch this brilliant new analysis video which highlights exactly what Keita does during matches which makes him such a special player.

It turns out he’s a turnover-forcing machine, with an “amazing ability to read the move before it even begins”. He’s also an influence in both penalty areas and blessed with a wonderful ability to carry the ball through opposition defences.

Fair play to ‘Nouman’, who made the video; he’s clearly done his research.

Watch it here...

His conclusion?

He reckons Keita is ideally suited to the Premier League and that Liverpool will be sen more dangerous with the tenacious Bundesliga star in their midfield.

Roll on next summer!

