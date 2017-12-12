Neville’s saga with the WWE continues.

It’s been well documented that the former Cruiserweight Champion was initially scheduled to lose to Enzo Amore in the main event lumberjack match on Raw in mid-October.

However, plans changed to Kalisto wrestling Amore when Neville never showed up to TV that week. WWE has officially denied that he quit the promotion.

At the time, it was reported that Neville was frustrated by the direction of his character, the lack of pay-offs and the rough WWE life on the road.

The former WWE Cruiserweight Champion has reportedly been "miserable in WWE" since January of this year. It’s been reported that Neville had pushed for his WWE release with the idea of working the indies and making a name for himself there.

PWinsider reported last month that there have been recent positive discussions between Neville and the sports entertainment company. There is a belief among some that Neville could actually be returning to action for WWE.

However, it doesn’t appear to be happening now. Previously reported talks between Neville and WWE stopped ‘abruptly’, per PW Insider. There had been discussions about him joining the SmackDown roster while WWE was in Europe last month.

Neville began his wrestling career in North East England back in 2004 with a small promotion, the Independent Wrestling Federation (IWF), and after establishing himself in the United Kingdom with promotions including Real Quality Wrestling and One Pro Wrestling Nu Wrestling Evolution, Pro Wrestling Guerrilla (PWG), Ring of Honor, Chikara, and Dragon Gate.

While in Dragon Gate, he won the Open the Brave, Triangle and Twin Gate Championship in the latter promotion. He is a former PWG World Tag Team Champion, and winner of PWG's inaugural Dynamite Duumvirate Tag Team Title Tournament with Roderick Strong.

He signed with WWE in 2012 and was placed in WWE's developmental territory NXT. While in NXT, he is one of three men (the other two men being The Revival's Scott Dawson and Dash Wilder) to win the NXT Tag Team Championship twice with his first reign being one-half of the inaugural champions with Oliver Grey and the other reign with Corey Graves.

He is also a one-time NXT Champion, thus making him the first (and only) man to have held both the NXT Championship and the NXT Tag Team Championship. Fast forward to 2015, he was called up to the main roster was later drafted to Raw in the 2016 draft. He is a two-time Cruiserweight Champion.

