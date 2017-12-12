James Ellsworth might be in the WWE but he’s still making a splash with fans.

He got his start in the professional wrestling business in 2002.

He had his initial WWE run, as one of Adam Rose's "Rosebuds" whenever the company came into the Baltimore area.

He was first introduced to the WWE Universe when he had his first WWE singles match on the July 25, 2016 episode of Raw as an enhancement talent, being quickly defeated by Braun Strowman.

Ellsworth gained some praise and subsequently developed a cult following due to his meek appearance and enthusiastic pre-match promo. He declared that "any man with two hands has a fighting chance" before being easily defeated by Strowman.

Ellsworth resurfaced on WWE television on the September 13 episode of SmackDown Live as the mystery tag team partner for AJ Styles against Dean Ambrose and John Cena, only to be attacked by The Miz (his replacement in the actual match) as he walked down to the ring.

Ellsworth continued to be involved in Styles' rivalry with Ambrose, as he felt that he owed Ambrose a favor due to his support and aiding him in his matches with Styles, offering Ambrose assistance.

After legitimately signing with the sports entertainment company, this real life event was worked into a storyline on the 22 November episode of SmackDown Live, when Styles goaded the injured Ellsworth to face him in a ladder match for the right to be a SmackDown superstar with his contract suspended above the ring.

After his loss to AJ Styles, Ellsworth allied himself with Carmella. This leads us to now. The sports entertainment company announced last month that they had released Ellsworth.

Ellsworth decided poke some fun at Cody Rhodes by creating his own list. Rhodes’ list had names of wrestlers he wants to wrestle. Now, so does Ellsworth as seen here.

Do YOU want to write for GiveMeSport? Get started today by signing-up and submitting an article HERE: http://gms.to/writeforgms