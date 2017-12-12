Former UFC welterweight champion Georges St-Pierre is having a rough time.

GSP overcame all of the odds in this fight as he recovered from ACL surgery and took 4 years away from the sport as well.

It was a storybook night for the UFC star, who picked up a third-round submission win over Michael Bisping in the main event of the UFC 217 PPV (pay-per-view) event in New York at Madison Square Garden to win the UFC middleweight title. This win earned him the right to be called a two-division champion.

Plans for St-Pierre’s next fight are on hold as the former UFC middleweight champion is suffering from colitis and will be out of action indefinitely, according to UFC President Dana White.

GSP’s Brazilian jiu-jitsu coach, John Danaher, claimed during this week’s episode of The MMA Hour that the former UFC welterweight and middleweight champion may never fight again due to this medical situation.

Danaher insisted that St-Pierre would need time to decide if he would return to the Octagon in what he described as a “life-changing decision.” He would go on to add that the reaction that the former champion had to his medications would play a big part in the decision.

“That is a definite possibility,” he replied when asked if St-Pierre’s competitive career could be over.

“I don’t want to say yes or no because it’s not my decision, really. These are deeply personal decisions that Georges has to make. More over, they have to be made not as spur of the moment decisions.

“These are life-changing decisions, so they will have to made on the basis of Georges’ reaction to the medications that he’s taking for ulcerative colitis. From what I understand, the standard medications for ulcerative colitis take some considerable amount time to take effect – anywhere from three to eight months – before you’ll even notice any changes. We have to see how he reacts to his medication regiment and make a decision based on that.”

“Here (for the Bisping fight) there was tremendous motivation,” Danaher said. Georges was extremely enthusiastic about the fight and expressed a deep desire to comeback. But, there was a physical problem, which was making it difficult.

“Your first question was medically will he be able to comeback? The answer is we don’t know yet and we’ll see how he reacts to the medication. Your second question was psychologically is he in the game – does he want to do this?

“I know for a fact that prior to the Bisping fight the answer was yes. Since this medical problem has come up and become so prevalent and emerged so strongly in the middle of the last camp – it’s an open question at this point. It’ll be determined by how he reacts to the medication that he is on.”

