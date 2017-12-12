Fight fans will able to see hard-hitting Mark Hunt compete once again in the Octagon.

If you recall, back in October, Hunt was set to take on Marcin Tybura in the heavyweight main event of UFC Sydney (UFC Fight Night 121), which was slated to take place on Sunday, November 19th, 2017 at Qudos Bank Arena in Sydney, Australia.

However, the promotion announced that “The Super Samoan” has been removed from that booking due to “medical concerns” and he was replaced by former UFC heavyweight champion Fabricio Werdum.

The promotion was claiming at the time to be looking out for the best interest of the former title contender.

The Daily Telegraph first reported last week that Hunt had been medically cleared.

Speaking recently to Sporting News, Hunt said that he would like to be on the UFC’s upcoming card in Perth, Australia, and that hopefully it would be against Werdum.

“Hopefully I get a fight in Perth – we’re waiting for Werdum to say yes, but he’s such a little chicken rat,” Hunt said. “I’d like to be on the undercard for that world title fight for Rob Whittaker. That would be awesome being a part of history right there in Perth.”

“I don’t know why Werdum doesn’t want to party,” said Hunt. “We asked to do Japan, we asked to do Sydney and he said no. Then the next minute gets the fight against Tybura. He said ‘no’ to me, but 'yes' to Tybura, the little rat.

“He knows he’ll get knocked out. That’s the only reason I can think why (he won’t fight again),” Hunt said. “He got me in Mexico, but I sure as hell doubt it’ll go the same way the next time we fight. Three and a half weeks’ notice and 21 kilograms later … I was schooling that punk-ass too. He got lucky with that knee.”

“I don’t want to sit around forever. I need a top guy, I need to get back to work,” Hunt said. “This is my last shot at getting the strap. Hopefully, they’ll give me someone in the top 10 – someone above me – and all I can see is that Werdum is the only one available. I don’t know what’s happening with Cain [Velasquez] – he hasn’t fought in forever. Alistair [Overeem] is still looking for his soul somewhere after getting upper-cutted out of the universe, and Ngannou’s got the title shot.

“If I can get over Werdum, I should be next in line to fight the champ. I could be champ by next year. Now it’s just about getting Werdum to say yes.”

