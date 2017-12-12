Following their hugely disappointing 1-0 defeat against West Ham at the weekend, it was imperative that Chelsea bounced back with a win against Huddersfield Town this evening.

Antonio Conte’s side did just that.

First-half goals from Tiemoue Bakayoko and Willian effectively secured all three points for the Blues, who temporarily climb to joint-second place in the Premier League table alongside Manchester United.

Pedro added a third goal for Chelsea shortly after half-time, adding further gloss to the scoreline, while Laurent Depoitre netted a consolation for the hosts in stoppage time.

It was the perfect response from the west London outfit following Saturday’s setback.

Conte insisted his side were out of the title race at the weekend following their shock defeat at the London Stadium.

But tonight’s performance shows his players are nowhere close to giving up yet.

What Chelsea fans chanted at Huddersfield supporters

Chelsea’s fans, however, embarrassed themselves during the first half.

Per Sam Wallace from the Daily Telegraph, Chelsea’s supporters were chanting at their Huddersfield counterparts: “'Champions of England, you'll never sing that!”

Oh dear.

Huddersfield have actually been champions of England three times, guys.

They won the league in 1924, 1925 and 1926. A while ago, yes, but football existed a long time before the start of the Premier League in 1992.

Needless to say, people on Twitter are struggling to get over this…

Wait... there's more

Oliver Kay from the Times then revealed Chelsea fans embarrassed themselves even more in the second half.

Cringe!

Chelsea fans were still smiling on the way home

They might have embarrassed themselves, but at least they’ll be travelling back down south with smiles on their faces this evening.

Conte’s men now find themselves 11 points behind league-leaders Manchester City, who are as short as 1/25 to lift the Premier League trophy in May following their 2-1 victory over United on Sunday.

