76ers beat T-Wolves in OT; Spurs suffer shocking loss; Cavs stay hot

Cavaliers (20-8) 123; Hawks (6-21) 114

This was Cleveland’s 15th win in their last 16 games. LeBron James (25/7/17) starred for the Cavs, going 11-of-13 shooting while dishing out a ridiculous 17 assists compared to just two turnovers in 35 minutes. Cleveland got off to a 62-48 lead by halftime and didn’t look back. The duo of Taurean Prince (24/7/6) and Kent Bazemore (20/8/5) led the way for the Hawks, going a combined 8-for-14 from three in the loss.

Nuggets (15-12) 103; Pistons (14-13) 84

In one of the more surprising games of the night, the Nuggets dominated the Pistons in Detroit. Fill-in Nuggets starter Mason Plumlee (10/13/1) outplayed opposing star center Andre Drummond (5/10/3), who went just 1-of-4 shooting on the night. The Pistons shot just 35.4 percent from the field and had 20 turnovers in the sloppy offensive performance. Jamal Murray (28/4/3) led Denver in scoring, going 11-of-19 from the floor in the blowout victory.

Knicks (14-13) 113; Lakers (10-16) 109

Six Lakers scored in double-figures, as Kentavious Caldwell-Pope (24/4/3), Kyle Kuzma (19/6/1) and Lonzo Ball (17/8/6) combined for 60 points. Although it took an overtime period, Kristaps Porzingis (37/11/1) delivered an outstanding performance, going 14-of-26 from the floor and 5-of-8 from three in the Knicks win. New York point guards Jarrett Jack (3/6/10) and Frank Ntilikina (13/5/5) combined for 15 assists and just three turnovers on the night.

Nets (11-15) 103; Wizards (14-13) 98

Without John Wall (knee) yet again, Bradley Beal (28/2/4) led the Wizards in scoring, but shot just 11-for-33 from the field, including 0-for-7 from beyond the arc in the home loss. Oddly, starters Marcin Gortat (5/9/3) and Markieff Morris (6/1/0) saw just 18 and 19 minutes respectively for Washington. Seven Nets scored in double-figures and Rondae Hollis-Jefferson (16/12/1) and Spencer Dinwiddie (11/6/12) had double-doubles in the victory.

Mavericks (8-20) 95; Spurs (19-9) 89

The Mavs shockingly spoiled the return of Kawhi Leonard (13/6/1) who played just 16 minutes as he will be eased back into action. LaMarcus Aldridge (23/13/2) and Rudy Gay (21/5/1) combined for 44 points for San Antonio, but the team struggled offensively, going just 7-of-28 (25.0 percent) from three and 12-of-19 (63.2 percent) from the free throw line. Dallas outscored San Antonio 28-20 in the fourth quarter to secure the upset win as Harrison Barnes (17/6/0) led the Mavs in the scoring column.

Kings (9-18) 99; Suns (9-20) 92

Veterans George Hill (18/7/3) and Zach Randolph (17/7/5) led Sacramento to a much-needed victory. Although TJ Warren (18/5/2) led the Suns in scoring, he went just 9-of-24 from the field and was one of just three Phoenix players to score in double-figures. Both teams struggled from deep, as the Kings went 7-of-22 (31.8 percent) from three as the Suns went 7-of-32 (21.9 percent). But, Sacramento had just nine turnovers on the night and outscored the Suns 25-18 in the final quarter to earn the win.

76ers (14-13) 118; Timberwolves (16-12) 112

In the game of the night, Philly earned a tough overtime win in Minnesota. Although Ben Simmons (7/3/8) struggled offensively for most of the game and didn’t have a single point at halftime, he made a few clutch shots down the stretch of the game to help secure the win. Joel Embiid (28/12/8) was two assists shy of a triple-double and went 11-of-12 from the free throw line in a dominant performance while JJ Redick (26/2/3) went 11-of-11 from the charity stripe in the victory. Despite a stellar performance by Jimmy Butler (38/3/6) and a solid outing by Karl-Anthony Towns (19/16/2), the T-Wolves couldn’t buy a bucket from beyond the arc, going just 5-of-29 (17.2 percent) from deep. Somehow, the Sixers won despite committing 24 turnovers compared to just 10 by the Timberwolves.