Chelsea made Tiemoue Bakayoko their second-most expensive signing of all time when they splashed out a cool £40 million for his services in July.

Antonio Conte even allowed Nemanja Matic to join Manchester United, which showed just how much belief the Italian coach had in the French defensive midfielder.

Bakayoko was one of AS Monaco’s stars in their run to the Champions League semi-finals last season and caught the attention of Europe’s top clubs with his talismanic performances in central midfield.

However, the France international has, it’s fair to say, experienced a very mixed start to his Chelsea career.

Bakayoko has flattered to deceive in many matches and, since August, plenty of Chelsea supporters have questioned whether selling Matic for the 23-year-old was the right decision.

Bakayoko stars in Chelsea's win v Huddersfield

However, Bakayoko produced a fine performance for the Blues against Huddersfield on Tuesday night as the west London outfit bounced back from their disappointing 1-0 defeat against West Ham on Saturday.

The Frenchman opened the scoring midway through the first half before Willian made it 2-0 shortly before the interval.

Pedro made it 3-0 early in the second half - game, set and match, Chelsea - before Laurent Depoitre netted a consolation in stoppage time.

After the match - per BBC Sport’s Simon Stone - Conte told reporters that this was probably the best performance he’s seen from Bakayoko so far.

Chelsea fans are tweeting the same thing about Bakayoko

It seems Chelsea fans agree - and many of them on social media were all saying that this performance proves that Bakayoko *is* a better player than Matic.

Check out these tweets…

Bakayoko must build on this performance

Of course, doing the business against Huddersfield is all well and good, but Bakayoko will be judged on how he performs against the biggest clubs in both the Premier League and the Champions League.

So far he’s failed to live up to expectations, but he showed Chelsea fans what he’s all about at the John Smith’s Stadium and now they’ll be expecting to see the same week in, week out.

