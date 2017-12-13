James DeGale is presumably still reeling after his shock defeat to American Caleb Truax at the Copper Box Arena on Saturday night.

The 31-year-old lost his IBF super-middleweight world title, despite going into the fight as the 1-100 favourite with the bookmakers.

DeGale was visibly crestfallen after the bout and speculation is now rife that he might retire from boxing altogether.

"It’s crazy, I can’t believe that,” DeGale said immediately after the fight. “I’ve got to go back to the drawing board, and I’ve got to change things.

"I probably rushed back to be honest, I got the operation in June, I’ve got to go back to the drawing board.

"It’s not flowing, I’m really gutted, so upset, I’ve got to sort things.

"All credit to him, I want the rematch, I don’t think there is a clause, but we will see."

Promoter Frank Warren even admitted after the fight that DeGale deserved to lose. (Click HERE to see that interview).

DeGale expressed his devastation on Twitter

His lacklustre performance took everybody - including himself - by complete surprise.

“Devastated with my performance last night. Feel like Ive let everyone down - myself, my family, friends and fans,” DeGale tweeted on Sunday.

“I dont want 2 be in any other position than No1 so going to take some time out 2 reflect and make some decisions goin forward.Thank u all for your love & support 😔💙“

Eddie Hearn lays into DeGale after Truax defeat

Another well-known boxing promoter, Eddie Hearn, has now had his say on DeGale’s latest defeat.

The group managing director of Matchroom Sport slammed the Brit’s career choices since defeating Andre Dirrell back in May 2015 - especially his decision to operate without a promoter.

And he didn’t hold back.

"Let me tell you what happens when you are a free agent: nobody gives a f*** about you," Hearn told iFL TV, per ESPN. "I'm not talking about the public, I'm talking about in the business.

"You want to go into a fight in a voluntary defence and not have a rematch clause? What are you playing at? Who's responsible for that? You know why? Because he doesn't have a promoter.

"It's been a shambles since he won that world title."

Hearn: DeGale can forget Groves and Eubank Jr

George Groves and Chris Eubank Jr both mocked DeGale after his defeat to Truax and Hearn believes he can forget about a fight against either boxer.

"They [potential fights with the pair] are in a terrible position," he continued "They're probably dead, but they're certainly dead in terms of how much he's going to get [split of the purse].

"It would have been hard enough as him as world champion."

Hearn: I'm not sure he'll fight again

And Hearn also admits that he wouldn’t be surprised if we never see DeGale back inside the ring again.

"I'm not sure he'll fight again," he added. "If you're not in love with the sport, if you're cutting corners, if you're not living the life, it will catch up with you

"Unless he has the desire to come back, he should leave the sport. He needs some time to get his head around the defeat.

"He's hurting right now, and so he should be. He should be eating people like Truax for breakfast."

Although it might sound harsh, it’s very difficult to argue with Hearn’s blunt comments.

