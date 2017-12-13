Eden Hazard has been in sublime form for Chelsea in recent weeks.

The world-class Belgian winger has scored five goals in his previous eight appearances for the Blues and, if he can sustain his current form until the end of the season, will surely be in the frame to win the PFA’s Player of the Year award.

Hazard didn’t manage to score or assist in Chelsea’s 3-1 victory over Huddersfield Town on Tuesday evening, but he was still named the Man of the Match by BT Sport, who televised the game.

Chelsea sealed the three points thanks to goals from Tiemoue Bakayoko, Willian and Pedro.

Laurent Depoitre pulled a goal back for the home side in the second minute of stoppage time but it was nothing more than a late consolation.

Antonio Conte’s side subsequently move into joint-second position in the Premier League table alongside Manchester United, who take on Bournemouth at Old Trafford on Wednesday night.

However, they still find themselves 11 points behind league-leaders Manchester City, who can restore their 14-point lead when they face Swansea City at the Liberty Stadium at the same time.

What Hazard did after receiving MOTM award

Back to Chelsea’s victory over Huddersfield and you might have missed it, but there was a hilarious post-match interview between Hazard and Willian.

Both players - especially the light-hearted Hazard - were in an extremely jovial mood after the final whistle.

And towards the end of the interview, after being handed his Man of the Match award, Hazard further endeared himself to the Chelsea faithful by passing the individual accolade to Willian.

Hazard refused to accept the award and, instead, handed it to Willian.

“It’s for you,” Hazard said to Willian, who looked a little shocked by his teammate’s brilliant gesture.

Chelsea fans loved Hazard's gesture

Chelsea fans on Twitter, needless to say, were absolutely loving it…

Hazard comes across as a top guy

You have to admire Hazard’s humility and positive attitude.

Although he’s one of the world’s best players, this clearly isn’t a man who has allowed fame, fortune and adulation to go to his head.

His ego, it seems, is firmly under control.

