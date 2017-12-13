Chelsea fans had a lot to say about Alvaro Morata after he was ruled out of their game against Huddersfield on Tuesday.

The 25-year-old has been the regular striker at the club since his £60 million summer move from Real Madrid, but blues fans were quick to jump on his absence.

Morata arrived at Stamford Bridge needing to fill the void left by Diego Costa, Chelsea's top scorer and a man whose form fired them to the league title last season.

He's gone some way to achieving it, too, scoring ten goals and assisting a further four in his 22 games this year, while striking up an intimidating partnership with Eden Hazard.

There has, however, been some doubts over the Spaniard's suitability for both Chelsea and the English Premier League, particularly after the physicality of Costa.

And so Antonio Conte's comments about Morata being "a bit tired" have proven excellent ammunition for those already questioning the striker.

It is worth pointing out that the Chelsea coach also spoke of a back problem, but that hasn't prevented people from putting the boot into a player who already divides opinion.

It's even led to calls that Chelsea need to invest further in a forward this January - not the best state to be in after breaking your transfer record just six months previously.

And fans weren't the only ones having a pop at Morata, as seen by this tweet from Kidderminster Harriers:

Chelsea went into their game against Huddersfield without Morata, instead opting to play Willian and Pedro alongside Hazard. The result was a routine win that saw both Willian and Pedro get on the scoresheet - adding a little more pressure on Morata for his return.

It's all a little unfair on Morata, a player who has won games for Chelsea, proving decisive in several big games this season and being out with a back injury.

But then maybe Morata isn't the one everyone should be feeling sorry for. Poor Michy Batshuayi would have been hoping he wouldn't need his water bottle this time.





