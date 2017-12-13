For some, being a double Olympic Champion in a sport that you love would be enough, to settle down and look back on our career with fond memories.

One sport where that is not always the case is boxing, and one boxer who is not resting on his successes, is WBO Featherweight champ, Vasyl Lomachenko.

The 29-year-old Ukrainian has had a wonderful 2017 which was topped off by a very impressive win over Cuban fighter Guillermo Rigondeaux last weekend.

For boxing neutrals, many felt Rigondeaux would really challenge Lomachenko, after all, their resumes in amateur booxing provide very similar reading. Not to mention this was the first time that two double-Olympic Champions had gone toe-to-toe in the ring.

But once again, Lomachenko's flawless performance ended the bout in the sixth round and highlighted why Rigondeaux was wrong to jump two weight classes for the fight.

This performance led to serious praise from his fans and boxing experts alike, with some even suggesting he has a shoo-in for the prestigious 'Fighter of the Year' accolade.

Lomachenko, however, has not even considered entertaining such claims. In fact, he feels that despite winning three fights this year, it has not been special at all.

When asked whether he felt he deserved to be named fighter of the year, the 29-year-old was adamantly against the notion.

“So what? Not three big wins. It’s not big for me because [he’s] not my weight, [he’s] not my size," he responded, as per Boxing Scene.

"It’s not a big win for me. Maybe it’s a big win for people who love boxing, but not for me.”

What's next for Lomachenko?

So, what now for the fighter heralded by his promoter as the 'best fighter since Muhammed Ali'?

Well Lomachenko, who took on his first title shot in his second pro fight, is no stranger to a big clash and that is exactly what he wants to kick off his 2018.

“I want a big fight,” Lomachenko claimed. “I want a big name. But, you know, guys, I’m ready for anybody. I’m ready.”

Whoever takes on is guaranteed to have a fiery challenge on their hands, and one that boxing fans will be salivating at the prospect of.

