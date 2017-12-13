Bakary Sako took to Twitter after his side's dramatic 2-1 victory over Watford on Tuesday.

The Malian got an 89th-minute equaliser for the Eagles before James McArthur snatched the winner in the second minute of stoppage time.

The win takes Roy Hodgson's side out of the relegation zone for the first time this season - not bad going for a team who infamously set a new standard for 'slow starting'.

Palace began the season with seven consecutive defeats, even managing to embarrass themselves further by doing it without scoring a single goal.

It took until October for the team to get their first victory (almost inexplicably against champions Chelsea), and Hodgson has turned things around to a point where Palace haven't lost in their last six.

The game against Watford was arguably their biggest test in that run, with the Hornets sitting in ninth place. And things were looking that way in the 89th minute when Sako set Palace on their way to an unlikely late revival.

As ecstatic as his goal made Crystal Palace fans, the 29-year-old did admit afterwards that there must have been a few people that he upset quite a bit, and he took to Twitter to acknowledge that fact.

It looks like he was right, too, as this devastated betting slip proves.

One person he certainly made happy was his manager, with Hodgson praising the team's character after the game.

"When you win a game in the last minute it says a lot for the players' character and it's great for the fans," said Hodgson, who will have been particularly delighted after the disastrous last show in Palace's previous game against Bournemouth.

Hodgson had to stand by and watch Christian Benteke take a last-minute penalty despite not being the designated taker, only for the Belgian to hit a tame effort straight at the goalkeeper.

It was two points lost for the relegation-strugglers, and Hodgson is understandably delighted at the turnaround in fortunes.

Do YOU want to write for GiveMeSport? Get started today by signing-up and submitting an article HERE: http://gms.to/writeforgms