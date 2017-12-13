Mark Hughes is not feeling the love for Burnley after Sean Dyche's side snatched a late victory over Stoke on Tuesday.

The Stoke manager was possibly a little bitter at the manner of Burnley's win, and couldn't quite hide that fact when talking to reporters after the game.

Burnley went into the game against Hughes' Stoke knowing that a win would take them into the top four, at least temporarily. A rather dour game followed, as expected, only for Ashley Barnes to hit an 89th-minute winner to give the Clarets what they needed.

Dyche has certainly achieved a style of play this season that's proving effective - if not the most exciting. Turf Moor has only witnessed ten goals this season in the nine games played there, five fewer than anywhere else in the Premier League.

While it's in stark contrast to Manchester City's and Liverpool's styles, Burnley's philosophy has proven remarkably successful, and Tuesday's result moves them one place ahead of Jurgen Klopp's reds.

That, understandably, has earned heaps of praise for Sean Dyche and Burnley - and the love-in was in full force after the 1-0 win over Stoke.

Mark Hughes, however, wasn't quite feeling it...

"Don't tell me that anyone says Burnley deserved to win that because they didn't," Hughes said after the game.

"Burnley hope something will drop for them and they are making a habit of it."

He's right, too - Burnley are making a habit of it. That now makes six points earned for the Clarets in the last ten minutes of games, and only Manchester City have managed more (nine).

Stoke City, on the other hand, are only making a habit out of losing. The Potters have lost five of their last six, and fans even confronted the players at a train station over the weekend to air their grievances.

It's a worrying time for Stoke City - only Newcastle and Brighton are in worse form at the moment; their slide towards the relegation zone is rapidly gaining pace.

