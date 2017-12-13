Football

..

Mark Hughes made an unbelievably bitter comment after Burnley's late win over Stoke

Published Add your comment

Football News
24/7

Mark Hughes is not feeling the love for Burnley after Sean Dyche's side snatched a late victory over Stoke on Tuesday.

The Stoke manager was possibly a little bitter at the manner of Burnley's win, and couldn't quite hide that fact when talking to reporters after the game.

Burnley went into the game against Hughes' Stoke knowing that a win would take them into the top four, at least temporarily. A rather dour game followed, as expected, only for Ashley Barnes to hit an 89th-minute winner to give the Clarets what they needed.

Dyche has certainly achieved a style of play this season that's proving effective - if not the most exciting. Turf Moor has only witnessed ten goals this season in the nine games played there, five fewer than anywhere else in the Premier League.

While it's in stark contrast to Manchester City's and Liverpool's styles, Burnley's philosophy has proven remarkably successful, and Tuesday's result moves them one place ahead of Jurgen Klopp's reds. 

That, understandably, has earned heaps of praise for Sean Dyche and Burnley - and the love-in was in full force after the 1-0 win over Stoke.

Mark Hughes, however, wasn't quite feeling it...

"Don't tell me that anyone says Burnley deserved to win that because they didn't," Hughes said after the game.

"Burnley hope something will drop for them and they are making a habit of it."

He's right, too - Burnley are making a habit of it. That now makes six points earned for the Clarets in the last ten minutes of games, and only Manchester City have managed more (nine).

Stoke City, on the other hand, are only making a habit out of losing. The Potters have lost five of their last six, and fans even confronted the players at a train station over the weekend to air their grievances.

It's a worrying time for Stoke City - only Newcastle and Brighton are in worse form at the moment; their slide towards the relegation zone is rapidly gaining pace.

Do YOU want to write for GiveMeSport? Get started today by signing-up and submitting an article HERE: http://gms.to/writeforgms

Topics:
Mark Hughes
Liverpool
Stoke City
Manchester City
Newcastle United
Football
Brighton & Hove Albion

Trending Stories

Josh Gordon unwittingly burned the Browns in his own tweet

Josh Gordon unwittingly burned the Browns in his own tweet

WWE could be planning an epic gimmick match between 'Woken' Matt Hardy and Bray Wyatt

WWE could be planning an epic gimmick match between 'Woken' Matt Hardy and Bray Wyatt

Chelsea fans love what Eden Hazard did after receiving MOTM award v Huddersfield

Chelsea fans love what Eden Hazard did after receiving MOTM award v Huddersfield

What Chelsea fans are all tweeting about Tiemoue Bakayoko after win v Huddersfield

What Chelsea fans are all tweeting about Tiemoue Bakayoko after win v Huddersfield

Cristiano Ronaldo says he's the best player ever - Barcelona have responded

Cristiano Ronaldo says he's the best player ever - Barcelona have responded

Article Comments

Read more

back to top

Report author of article

Please let us know if you believe this article is in violation of our editorial policy, please only report articles for one of the following reasons.

Report author

DISCLAIMER

This article has been written by a member of the GiveMeSport Writing Academy and does not represent the views of GiveMeSport.com or SportsNewMedia. The views and opinions expressed are solely that of the author credited at the top of this article. GiveMeSport.com and SportsNewMedia do not take any responsibility for the content of its contributors.

Want more content like this?

Like our GiveMeSport Facebook Page and you will get this directly to you.

Already Subscribed to Facebook, don't ask me again

Follow GiveMeSport on Twitter and you will get this directly to you.

Already Following, don't ask me again

Like our GiveMeSport Page and you will get this directly to you.

Already Subscribed to G+, don't ask me again