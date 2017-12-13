Football

David Wagner, Antonio Conte.

Huddersfield announcer beautifully trolled Chelsea players at half-time

Huddersfield were overpowered yesterday as Chelsea comfortably beat them 3-1 at the John Smith's stadium.

Coming off the back of a disappointing result against West Ham on Saturday, Chelsea needed to bounce back with a win to cling onto any hope of retaining their Premier League title.

But they faced another team capable of pulling off a huge upset in Huddersfield, who had already beaten Manchester United at home in the league this season.

However, the Terriers could not produce a similar performance as they fell 3-0 behind before the hour mark, with goals from Tiemoue Bakayoko, Willian and Pedro giving the away side an unassailable lead.

Laurent Depoitre handed the home side a consolation in the game's dying moments, but in truth they were second best for the large majority of the 90 minutes.

HUDDERSFIELD TROLL CHELSEA AT HALF-TIME

Michy Batshuayi has not featured much for Chelsea this season, often taking his place on the substitutes bench.

But that did not stop him hitting the headlines on Saturday, after he was pictured holding a hot water bottle to his face in a desperate attempt to battle the cold.

Huddersfield were obviously not impressed with the Belgian's antics as they masterfully took the opportunity to mock Chelsea and Batshuayi in particular during Tuesday's game.

Despite the home side being completely outclassed going into half-time and 2-0 down, their on-pitch-announcer trolled their opponents for that moment, saying: "I think the Chelsea lads have earned their half-time hot water bottles."

That can't have gone down too well with the travelling fans.

CONTE ADMITS THE TITLE RACE IS OVER

Despite picking up the win, Chelsea's Italian manager admitted that the title race was all but over.

The Premier League season is only on game-week 17 and has around five months of matches remaining, but Conte believed that regardless of what his side does, there is no way of catching Manchester City.

Huddersfield Town v Chelsea - Premier League

"When you have a competitor like City and every game they are winning, it is very difficult to think you can fight for the title," Conte said in his post-match interview.

"We must be realistic and tell the truth. I prefer to tell the truth than a good lie. I am like this and sometimes I can be too honest but I like to speak very honestly with my players and with our fans also."

Chelsea remain in third after the win, 11 points behind Pep Guardiola's men. Huddersfield are in 12th, five points above the drop zone.

