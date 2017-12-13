Several days on from the Old Trafford fracas which left Jose Mourinho doused in milk and Mikel Arteta with blood pouring from his face, the dust is finally beginning to settle.

Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola tried to alleviate the situation on Tuesday by telling reporters: "If we offended United - not just one player, not Jose [Mourinho] - Manchester United, then I apologise.”

But Mourinho stirred things slightly in his own press conference when he said the incident after City’s 2-1 win over United was "a question of diversity in behaviour, diversity in education”.

“He (Pep) says, he says,” Mourinho commented, per the Daily Mail. “I am not here to comment on his words. The only thing I can say is that for me, it was just a question of diversity (difference). Diversity in behaviour, diversity in education.

“Just that. And nothing more than that. The diversity of behaviour, of opinion, of education.”

Now, while you might not agree with Mourinho’s comments, you have to take them at face value.

Richard Keys' tweet is actually incredible

Richard Keys, however, has come up with a bizarre theory about Mourinho’s comments - and now everyone thinks he’s finally lost the plot.

The former Sky Sports presenter, who now works for beIN Sports, tweeted on Tuesday: “Jose saying ‘diversity’ - are we sure? Broken up - the way he’s delivering it - it sounds more like ‘diver-city’. Listen again.”

Wow. Just wow.

Is Keys right - or crazy?

You can watch the footage of Mourinho here and decide for yourself whether there’s something in Keys’ theory - or whether he’s bonkers…

The replies to Keys' tweet are gold

Some of the replies to Keys’ tweet, by the way, are pure gold…

Why Keys has this theory about Mourinho

In fairness to Keys, Mourinho did accuse Man City’s players of going to ground too easily ahead of Sunday’s Manchester derby.

"They are a good team," Mourinho was quoted as saying by Sky Sports. "They defend well, they react well to the moment they lose the ball.

"They have a good dynamic in attack, they have creative movement.

"They have amazing players, they have a fantastic coach, they have lots of good things.

"If you ask me one thing that I don't like a lot it's that they lose their balance very easily.

"You know, a little bit of wind and they fall."

If Keys is right about the whole ‘diversity’, ‘diver-City’ thing then Mourinho is an actual genius.

